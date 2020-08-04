Global Point of Care Test Market 2020-2024 and the Challenges Posed by Testing Performed by Non-Laboratory Personnel

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of care test market has shown tremendous growth over the past few years and projections are that the market will continue to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2020-2024) as well. The aging population and rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, a rising diabetic population, expanding healthcare costs and the cost-effectiveness of point of care testing are set to further augment market growth.

However, the market faces some challenges which are restraining growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are the difficulty in the management of POC testing, quality concern issues associated with POCT devices and testing performed by non-laboratory personnel. The market growth would be further supported by various market trends like advancement in technology, an increase in home-based POC usage and the advent of decentralized laboratory testing.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global point of care test market with a description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by product, by technology, by prescription, by region, and by disease. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed product, technology, prescription and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global point of care test market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global point of care test market is consolidated as the majority of market share is captured by the top ten players of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global point of care test market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Roche, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, and Siemens AG. This segment of the report provides a business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics: An Overview

2.2 Point of Care Test (POCT): An Overview

2.3 Point of Care Test Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Point of Care Test Market: Product Analysis

3.3 Global Point of Care Test Market: Technology Analysis

3.4 Global Point of Care Test Market: Prescription Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

4.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostics Industry

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care Test

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

6.1.2 Rising Aging Population

6.1.3 Expanding Healthcare Costs

6.1.4 Rising Number of Diabetics Patients

6.1.5 Cost Effectiveness

6.1.6 Rural Location with Limited Lab Services

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Difficulty in Management

6.2.2 Quality Concerns

6.2.3 Testing Performed by Non-Laboratory Personnel

6.2.4 Stringent Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Advancement in Technology

6.3.2 Increase in Home-Based POC Usage

6.3.3 Decentralized Laboratory Testing

6.3.4 Healthcare Reform and Patient-Centered Care

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Point of Care Test Players' Product Comparison

7.2 Global Infectious Disease POCT Market by Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Roche

8.2 Danaher Corporation

8.3 Abbott Laboratories

8.4 Siemens AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x45oe5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-point-of-care-test-market-2020-2024-and-the-challenges-posed-by-testing-performed-by-non-laboratory-personnel-301105628.html

SOURCE Research and Markets