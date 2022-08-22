GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR ANITTA WEARS CARRERA FLAGLAB 13 IN VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE "LOBBY" WITH MISSY ELLIOTT

OUT NOW - WATCH HERE

PADOVA, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a massive year, history-making Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta serves up a sexy new single entitled "Lobby" with Missy Elliott. The "Lobby" video made its broadcast premiere on August 18th on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The track heralds the arrival of the Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed new album and Warner Records debut, Versions Of Me, on August 25th.

Anitta initially teased "Lobby" with a clip on TikTok, inciting widespread anticipation from fans worldwide. On the track, a dancefloor-ready disco beat and thumping bassline give way to her instantly infectious chorus, "Kiss me from the roof to the lobby." Anitta drummed up excitement with an early Instagram post of her and Missy Elliott where she admitted, "I honesty can't believe what's happening right now."

ANITTA WEARS FLAGLAB 13 from CARRERA FALL-WINTER 22 COLLECTION

Outstanding styling since the first scenes of "LOBBY". Anitta wears Carrera iconic style FLAGLAB 13 in total white version, a preview of CARRERA FW22 COLLECTION out in September 2022. CARRERAFLAGLAB 13 is the boldest expression of Carrera, these daring sunglasses push the boundaries of traditional design to the highest peaks of distinctiveness, with its oversize and faceted shape, with wide temples personalized by the C logo in metal, recalling the metal design element in the front part, for a truly unconventional feeling. The style will be available in 7 different colors.

ABOUT ANITTA

Anitta has exceeded one benchmark after another during this historic year. She not only emerged as "the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella," but she also earned a Guinness World Record as "the first Latin solo artist to reach #1 on the Spotify Daily Global 100" with "Envolver." The latter also remains "the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Brazilian soloist this century."

