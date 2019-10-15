|
15.10.2019 00:10:00
Global Portable Battery Powered Products Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Battery Powered Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$570.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Portable Battery Powered Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Trillion by the year 2025, Portable Battery Powered Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Portable Battery Powered Products will reach a market size of US$82.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$158 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acer, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; BenQ Corporation; Canon, Inc.; Casio Computer Co., Ltd.; Fitbit, Inc.; FUJIFILM Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; KDDI Corporation; Koninklijke Philips NV; Kyocera Corporation; LG Electronics, Inc.; Motorola Mobility LLC; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nikon Corporation; NTT Docomo, Inc.; Orange SA; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Sony Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Vodafone Group PLC; Xiaomi (Mi Global); ZTE Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Battery Powered Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Portable Battery Powered Products Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 6: Japanese Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 7: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 8: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 9: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Portable Battery Powered
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Russia: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Portable Battery Powered Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Battery
Powered Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Argentina
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Portable Battery Powered Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Portable Battery Powered
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Israel in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Portable Battery Powered Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Portable Battery Powered
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Portable Battery Powered Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Africa: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ACER
APPLE, INC.
ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.
AT&T, INC.
BENQ CORPORATION
CANON
CASIO COMPUTER
FITBIT, INC.
FUJIFILM CORPORATION
FUJITSU LIMITED
GARMIN
HTC CORPORATION
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
KDDI CORPORATION
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
KYOCERA CORPORATION
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.
NIKON CORPORATION
NTT DOCOMO
ORANGE SA
PANASONIC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SHARP CORPORATION
SONY CORPORATION
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
XIAOMI
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
