Global Ports Holding Plc

Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for fiscal year 2024.

Current cruise call reservations at GPHs consolidated cruise ports for fiscal year 2024 are 4,632, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11.8 million. Passenger volumes at all ports, including equity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice are expected to be close to 15m. These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/traffic-statistics/

In addition, GPH has uploaded the historic financials for new segmental reporting for the last four fiscal years (2018-2022). These figures are available on the Groups investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/results-reports/