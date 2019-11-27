Global Power GaN Patent Landscape Report 2019 with IP Profiles of 40 Key Players, Including Infineon, Panasonic, Toshiba, and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power GaN Patent Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Features of the Report



PDF with > 270 slides

Excel file > 9,500 patents

IP trends, including time-evolution of published patents, countries of patent filings, etc.

Ranking of main patent assignees

Key players' IP position and relative strength of their patent portfolios

Patent segmentation:

Vertical power device (vertical transistor, vertical diode),

Normally-off (E-mode transistor, cascode topology),

Integration (monolithic E/D-mode, SiP/SoC, power IC),

GaN-on-Si,

GaN-on-Sapphire,

Selective area p-type doping (ion implantation, p-GaN regrowth),

Current collapse,

Thermal management,

Stray inductance,

EV/HEV,

fast charging,

wireless charging.

Key patent identification and details

IP profile of 40 key players: Infineon, Panasonic, Toshiba etc.

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including technology and application segmentations

Power GaN intellectual property (IP): high-voltage power semiconductor leaders, a core set of strong IP players and numerous newcomers



Things are starting to change for GaN power electronics! Power GaN is entering mainstream consumer applications with the adoption of GaN HEMT by Chinese OEM Oppo in its 65W fast chargers. In addition, GaN is getting attention from various OEMs and Tier1s in the automotive industry. GaN is also expected to penetrate industrial and telecom power supply applications (datacom, base-stations, UPS, etc.). Yole Dveloppement projects that the GaN power market will be worth over $350M by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 85%.



The power electronics industry is familiar with the companies that are actively promoting GaN technology, such as EPC, GaN Systems, Transphorm, Navitas, Exagan, Infineon or ON Semiconductor. Today, more companies are either joining the market, have announced ambitions to do this, or have betrayed their intentions through their patent publications. Many firms have GaN power patenting activity, and a core set of strong companies, with strong technology and IP, are ready to dominate the GaN power market in coming years.



In this report, the publisher has thoroughly investigated the patent landscape related to GaN-based technologies and devices for power electronics applications. We have selected and analyzed more than 9,500 patents and patent applications published worldwide up to May 2019 and grouped into more than 4,100 patent families.

These patents pertain to epiwafers (GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-Sapphire, etc.), semiconductor power devices (D-mode, E-mode, vertical device, p-doping, etc.), integration (SiP, SoC, monolithic integration, etc.), circuit and operating methods (cascode, half-bridge, power IC, etc.), and packaging (thermal management, stray inductance, etc.), for all functions (switch, converter, rectifier, inverter, etc.) and applications (power supply, PV, EV/HEV, UPS, fast charging, wireless charging, etc.).



GaN-on-Silicon and GaN-on-Sapphire



In the report we detail the IP landscape related to GaN-on-Silicon and GaN-on-Sapphire. The GaN-on-Silicon patent landscape is characterized by the presence of numerous GaN pure-play companies and numerous Chinese new entrants. In the GaN-on-Sapphire patent landscape, Power Integrations is the best-known player. However, numerous other players have also developed IP related to GaN-on-Sapphire for power applications, including CorEnergy, Powdec and Seoul Semiconductor.



Normally-off



Infineon leads the IP landscape related to cascode topology thanks to key patents from International Rectifier acquired in 2014. Fujitsu and Transphorm have strong patent portfolios related to E-mode GaN transistors. Infineon, EPC and Renesas are currently the most active IP players. In the report we have identified key patents from key IP players and new entrants for both cascode and E-mode transistors. Furthermore, we map the different solutions claimed in patents to make E-mode transistors.



Integration



We have been witnessed of a growing IP activity for power GaN System-on-Chip with Infineon/IR, Intel and Navitas as the main patent applicants. Infineon and Intel have been developing IP for monolithically integrating GaN power devices with other kind of devices such as RF circuits and LEDs, and/or Si CMOS technology. On the other hand Navitas's patents focus on all GaN Power IC. Other players hold patents on monolithic integration such as Intel, Dialog, Power Integrations, Transphorm, Exagan, ON Semiconductor, GaN Systems, TI, EPC, TSMC. Some other companies recently filed patents related to GaN-on-Silicon-on-Insulator for power electronics.



Vertical power device



Vertical power devices still attract significant attention of patent applicants. Nexgen (formerly Avogy) is the main patent owner, but it has stopped its patenting activity, like Fujitsu and Furukawa. Today, Toyoda Gosei, Fuji Electric, Sumitomo Electric and Toyota are leading the vertical power device IP landscape. Several players are developing IP on vertical devices on silicon substrates including CEA/Renault, Vishay, Renesas, Bosch, Fuji Electric, Furukawa Electric and M-MOS Semiconductor. This report highlights selective ion implantation and selective p-GaN regrowth to form selective p-type regions.



Current collapse and driving applications



We see important IP activity to suppress current collapse, with Fujitsu, Panasonic and Toshiba as main patent assignees. We identify IP players claiming solutions to prevent this dynamic on-resistance increase (field plates, surface passivation, hole injections). In the report we also highlight Power GaN patents explicitly targeting EV/HEVs from CEA/Renault, Toyoda Gosei, Denso, Toyota, CACTi, KOYJ, Shinny, Sentec, China Motor and Egtronics, fast charging from Powdec and Shinny and wireless charging from EPC, Panasonic, Navitas, Rohm, and Hosiden.

Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION

Introduction

Scope of the report

Key feature of the report

Main patent assignees cited in the report

METHODOLOGY

Patent search, selection and analysis

Patent segmentation

Terminology for patent analysis

Definitions for key patents and key IP players

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Time evolution of patent publications

Main patent assignees

IP players by country of head office

IP players by position in the value chain

IP players with decreasing or no longer IP activity

IP players with increasing IP activity

New entrants in the patent landscape

Countries of filings for granted and pending patents

IP leadership and blocking potential of main players

Evolution of players' IP position since 2015

Strength of patent portfolios

PATENT SEGMENTATION



Segments:

Vertical power device (vertical transistor, vertical diode)

Normally-off (E-mode transistor, cascode topology)

Integration (monolithic E/D-mode, SiP/SoC, power IC)

GaN- on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Selective area p-type doping (ion implantation, p-GaN regrowth)

Current collapse

Thermal management

Stray inductance

EV/HEV

Fast charging

Wireless charging

GAN-ON-SILICON FOR POWER ELECTRONICS

IP dynamics and main patent assignees

IP leadership of patent assignees

Key IP players, new entrants and their key patents

GAN-ON-SAPPHIRE FOR POWER ELECTRONICS



Main patent assignees

Main patents from Power Integrations

CorEnergy



Furukawa Electric



Seoul Semiconductor



Panasonic



HRL



Powdec



Alpha & Omega



Fujitsu



Toyoda Gosei



etc.

NORMALLY-OFF



Leading patent assignees for cascode topology

Leading patent assignees for E-mode transistors

Main patent assignees by type of E-mode GaN HEMT (recessed gate, p-GaN under gate, ion implantation under gate, MIS-HEMT)

Key IP players, new entrants and their key patents



INTEGRATION

Main patent assignees for SiP/SoC, monolithic integration and monolithic power IC.

Key IP players, new entrants and their key patents

Notable recent patents related to monolithically integrated E/D-mode transistors

Monolithic power ICs: focus on patents held by Navitas, Dialog, Infineon, GaN Systems, EPC, TI, etc.

SoCs with group IV and group III-nitride devices on SOI substrates

PACKAGING

Leading patent assignees for GaN power packages

Thermal management: noticeable recent patents

Stray inductance: notable recent patents

CURRENT COLLAPSE

Leading patent assignees for current collapse

Main patent assignees by solution to prevent current collapse (field plate, surface passivation, hole injection)

MAIN DRIVERS FOR POWER GAN

Power GaN patents explicitly targeting EV/HEV, fast charging and wireless charging

IP PROFILE OF KEY PLAYERS

For each player:

Patent portfolio overview

Key patents

Recent patenting activity

40 players profiled:

Infineon

Panasonic

Toshiba

Fujitsu

Transphorm

Furukawa Electric

Cree/Wolfspeed

Sanken Electric

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Toyota

ON Semiconductor

Power Integrations

Sumitomo Electric

Sharp

Fuji Electric

Rohm

Toyoda Gosei

Intel

TSMC

Seoul Semiconductor

Nexperia

EPC

GaN Systems

Nexgen

VisIC

Navitas Semiconductor

Exagan

Dialog Semiconductor

CEA

STMicroelectronics

HRL

imec

Innoscience

GaNPower

Gpower

CorEnergy

FMIC

Xidian University

UESTC

CONCLUSION

List of Companies Mentioned (A-Z)



A*STAR

Air Water

Allos Semiconductors

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alstom Transport

Arizona State University

ASTRI

Avogy

Bosch

Caltech

Cambridge Electronics

CEA

CETC

CNRS

Coorstek

CorEnergy

Cree

Delta Electronics

Denso

Dialog Semiconductor

Dowa Electronics Materials

Dynax Semiconductor

Enkris Semiconductor

EPC

Epigan

Epistar

ETRI

Exagan

Foshan Tk Semiconductor

Founder Microelectronics IC

Fraunhofer

Freescale

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Furukawa Electric

Gan Systems

Ganpower

General Electric

Globalfoundries

Gpower

Hella

Hitachi

Hiwafer

HKUST

HRL Laboratories

Huawei

IBM

Imec

IMECAS

Infineon

Innoscience

Institute of Semiconductors

Intel

International Rectifier

IQE

ITRI

Japan Radio

KETI

Korea Advanced Nano Fab Center

Ku Leuven

Kyocera

LG Electronics

LG Innotek

M-MOS Semiconductor

Macom

Midea

MIT

Mitsubishi Electric

Murata Manufacturing

Navitas Semiconductor

NEC

Nexgen

Nexperia

NGK Insulators

Nissan Motor

Nitronex

North Carolina State University

NTT

Nuvoton

NXP

On Semiconductor

Panasonic

Peking University

Powdec

Power Integrations

Qorvo

Qromis

Renault

Renesas Electronics

Richtek Technology

Rohm

Samsung Electro Mechanics

Samsung Electronics

Sanan IC

Sanken Electric

Sciocs

Seoul Semiconductor

SETi

Sharp

Shin-Etsu

Siemens

Sigetronics

Simgui

SINANO

Sixpoint Materials

SNU

Soitec

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Electric

Sun Yat Sen University

SUSTech

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Toyoda Gosei

Toyota Central R&D Labs

Toyota Motor

Transphorm

TSMC

UESTC

University Beijing

University of California

University of Florida

University of Illinois

University of Sheffield

University of South Carolina

US Navy

Velodyne Lidar

Vishay

VisIC Technologies

Wolfspeed

Xidian University

Zing Semiconductor

