28.07.2020 16:40:00
Global Power Supply Announces Addition of Three Key Team Members to Support Expanded Critical Systems Sales and Engineering Support
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Power Supply, LLC. (GPS) - https://www.globalpwr.com, a privately held leader in integrated power solutions, is pleased to announce that it has expanded our critical power systems sales and application engineering division by adding key senior level staff that exceed 85 years of power industry experience.
"I'm excited to have three very talented and experienced individuals join the GPS team. The combined 85 years of experience we are adding provides invaluable industry expertise and will allow us to provide even higher quality solutions than we already do for our customers at such a critical time in the business." said Global Power Supply CEO, Trent Robbins.
John Kleba is GPS's Senior Vice President of Sales Operation. He will be leading our expert power system sales team and increasing our direct sales performance and core competencies in power generation sales and service. John is an electrical engineer with 30 years of power industry experience with companies such as Square D, Exide Technologies, and FIAMM Technologies. From Salt Lake City, John's successful career as a sales leader will help strength our team's sales, rental and turnkey services.
Del Maccio has joined GPS as the Vice President of Business Development working from Orange County California. Del brings 20 years of experience in the Power Generation industry with a significant time in the power services business including in international markets. Del started his career in the service side of the business with Cummins at the dealer level in South Florida before moving to sales. From there he moved on to Generac at both the dealer and corporate levels developing five different markets and verticals, including California and Florida. Well known to the general and electrical contractors as well as engineering community across North American and the Caribbean, Del will be executing GPS's plan to expand our presence in this key market space. GPS is looking forward to Del building on our key relationships with strategic partners.
Mark Michaelson, is joining GPS as our new Applications Engineer. An Ohio native and a US Air Force veteran (23 years), and working from North San Diego California, he has over 35 years experience as an applications engineer, manager and master generator technician for the likes of Cummins, Kohler, Generac and most recently MTU Onsite Energy (Rolls Royce). Mark was named the Technician of the Year for 2015 by the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA).
About Global Power Supply
GPS is a leading provider of high quality backup and prime power systems for sale or rent including new and used diesel and natural gas generators, new and used UPS systems, and electrical switchgear. GPS designs custom solutions to meet your facilities critical infrastructure power system needs including turnkey installations, decommissioning, and asset recovery including project management and logistics in North America. GPS offers flexible financial options including leasing packages, start-ups, maintenance, trade-ins, purchasing of used or surplus assets and de-installation of infrastructure from data centers and other critical facilities.
For more information, visit the Global Power Supply website at https://www.globalpwr.com/full-service-power-provider/
