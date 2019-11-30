|
30.11.2019 01:15:00
Global Precision Farming Software Market Outlook 2018-2027: Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Management Through Cloud Computing
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Farming Software - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Precision Farming Software market accounted for $687.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,595.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
Rising use of agricultural software for maintaining farm efficiency and increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, high initial capital investment is restraining market growth.
Precision farming software is a device that enables ranchers to oversee, influence and track harvest yields and incomes. The ranchers can use such prescient diagnostic apparatuses to envision the normal harvest squanders, yield size and incomes. It empowers the clients to get information with respect to harvest conditions, soil the board, and yield pivot direction.
Based on Delivery Model, Cloud Based segment is having a huge demand across the world due to internet-based computing model that provide collective processing of resources and data to users on demand.
By Geography, North America is expected to grow in emerging countries due to increasing population, and increased importance on agricultural solutions that provide economic benefits as well as environmental protection are majorly propelling the growth of the market in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Delivery Model
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Local/Web Based
5.3 Cloud Based
5.3.1 Software as a service(SaaS)
5.3.2 Platform as a service(PaaS)
6 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Guidance System Technologies
6.3 Remote Sensing And Control Systems
6.4 Variable Rate Technology
7 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Service Provider
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Managed Services Providers
7.2.1 Data Services
7.2.2 Analytics Services
7.2.3 Farm Operation Services
7.2.4 Assisted Professional Services Providers
7.2.4.1 Climate Information Services
7.2.4.2 Supply Chain Management Services
7.2.4.3 Other Assisted Professional Services Providers
7.2.5 Connectivity Services Providers
7.3 System Integrators
7.4 Maintenance
7.5 Software Upgradation
7.6 Support Services Providers
8 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Hardware
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Monitors & Display Devices
8.3 Guidance and Steering
8.4 Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System Devices
8.5 Sensing Devices
8.5.1 Climate Sensor
8.5.2 Soil Sensor
8.5.3 Water Sensor
8.5.4 Other Sensing Devices
8.6 Other Hardwares
9 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Crop Scouting
9.3 Farm Labor Management
9.4 Field Mapping
9.5 Financial Management
9.6 Inventory Management
9.7 Weather Tracking and Forecasting
9.8 Yield Monitoring
9.8.1 Off-farm
9.8.2 On-farm
9.9 Other Applications
9.9.1 Irrigation Management
9.9.2 Livestock Management
10 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Agricultural Cooperatives
10.3 Farmland & Farms
10.4 Other End Users
11 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 AG Leader Technology
13.2 Agjunction, Inc.
13.3 Aururas S.R.L
13.4 Conservis Corporation
13.5 Deere & Company
13.6 Dickey-John Corporation
13.7 Farmers Edge Inc.
13.8 Granular, Inc.
13.9 Grownetics, Inc.
13.10 Iteris, Inc.
13.11 Key Innovators
13.12 Raven Industries Inc.
13.13 SST Development Group Inc.
13.14 The Climate Corporation
13.15 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
13.16 Trimble Inc
