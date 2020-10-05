Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Markets, 2020-2024 with Analysis of the China 5G BTS PCB market

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)

provides detailed analysis of the PCB market with detailed analysis of the impact of Covid-19, the market size by value and segments (product type and application). The report also includes analysis of the China 5G BTS PCB market.

The global PCB market can be segmented on the basis of product type into flex (flexible FPCB and rigid-flex PCB), IC substrate, high density interconnect (HDI) and others. On the basis of PCB laminate type, the market can be split into PR4, High Tg Epoxy and Polyimide. The market can be divided on the basis of applications into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and military/ aerospace etc.

The growth of the PCB market over the historic period has been supported by various factors such as booming consumer electronics market, growth in healthcare devices industry, increased need for double-sided PCB, a spike in demand for hi-tech features in automotive and hike in disposable income. The market is also faced by some challenges such as strict supply chain controls and inclination towards COTS components.

The proliferation of 5G technology, 3D printed PCB, other innovations such as biodegradable PCB and spike in the use of PCB in wearable technologies and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

The growth of the PCB market is strongly linked to the global economy and structural technology like smartphone, 4G/5G and data center. The downfall in the market in 2020 is expected due to the impact of Covid-19. The pandemic has put the brakes on the manufacturing of consumer electronics, smartphones and automotive and thus dampened demand for PCBs. The market would showcase gradual recovery owing to the resumption of manufacturing activities to give a trigger pulse to the global economy.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Nippon Mektron Limited, TTM Technologies Inc. and Unimicron Technology Corp. are some of the key players operating in the global PCB market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of respective companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Printed Circuit Board: An Overview

2.2 Types of Printed Circuit Board

2.3 Utility of Printed Circuit Board

2.4 Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Process: Overview

2.5 Global Printed Circuit Board Market: Supply Chain

2.6 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Application (Communications and Others)

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Product Type (Flex PCB, HDI, IC Substrate and Others)

3.2.2 Global Flex Printed Circuit Board Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Flex Printed Circuit Board Market by Application (Mobile Phones, Computer PC, Consumer, Automotive, Server/ Data Storage and Others)

3.2.4 Global High Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed Circuit Board Market by Value

3.2.5 Global HDI Printed Circuit Board Market by Application (Mobile Phones, Computer PC, Consumer, Automotive, Server/ Data Storage, Wireless Infrastruture, Military/ Aerospace, Medical and Industrial

3.2.6 Global IC Substrate Printed Circuit Board Market by Value

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Market: Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players by Region of Origin

3.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 China Printed Circuit Board Market: Analysis

4.1.1 China 5G BTS Printed Circuit Board Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on IC Substrate Printed Circuit Board Market

5.2 Impact on Automotive Printed Circuit Board Market

5.3 Impact on North America Printed Circuit Board Market

5.3.1 Scenario of the Market as on May 2020

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Booming Consumer Electronic Sector

6.1.2 Growing Healthcare Devices Market

6.1.3 Double Side PCB

6.1.4 Spike in Demand for Hi-Tech Features in Automotive

6.1.5 Improving Disposable Income

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Strict Supply Chain Controls

6.2.2 Inclination towards COTS Component

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 5G Technology

6.3.2 3D Printed PCB

6.3.3 Other Innovations

6.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players Analysis

7.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players Comparison by Product Type

7.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players Sales Exposure by Application

7.1.3 Global 18L + Printed Circuit Board Market Players by Share

7.1.4 Competitive Landscape in Server Printed Circuit Board

7.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players: Datacenter PCB/CCL Supply Chain

7.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Players: Distribution by Product Type

7.4 Global Copper Clad Laminate Players: Competitive Landscape

7.5 Global HDI Printed Circuit Board Market Players: Competitive Landscape

7.5.1 Global High End HDI Market by Players

7.6 Global PCB IC Substrate Market Players: Competitive Landscape

7.6.1 Global IC Substrate Market by Players

7.6.2 Global ABF IC Substrate Market by Players

7.7 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Players Analysis

7.7.1 Global FPCB Market Players by Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Nippon Mektron Limited

8.3 TTM Technologies Inc.

8.4 Unimicron Technology Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlppdw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-printed-circuit-board-pcb-markets-2020-2024-with-analysis-of-the-china-5g-bts-pcb-market-301145549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets