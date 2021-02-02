Global Producer Jakops, established a global content startup in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global producer Jakops (English name: Jakops Sakai) announced on the 17th that they would establish the first office of their global media startup in Korea. Founder and chief producer, Jakops, is a music producer who has been active in Korea, the United States, and Japan for more than 15 years, and has a history of writing and composing lyrics for artists like Ailee in Korea. He is especially renowned as a leading producer in Japan.

The company name JAKOPS represents the cultural bridge between Japan (JA) and Korea (KO), and expresses the future business value of the company as it expands to the global stage, starting from their Asian launching point.

Founder Sakai Jakops said, "I spent my childhood on the west coast of the United States, which was the center of the entertainment industry. It was my dream to become a musician, and I have gained valuable experiences and business foundations as an artist and producer in Japan and Korea. The reason for establishing a corporation in Korea, the center of K-pop, the global phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. It's to test my abilities, and to present high-quality cultural content to the world through a network with talented domestic producers and overseas artists."

In addition, he told us a little more about his ambitions, "We will spread a new form of cultural content that isn't just music, but cartoons, games, and movies as well. We will call this X-POP, which is not K-pop, J-Pop, or Asian-Pop, in a bold blend of these various contents."

On the other hand, Project X, the first artist group scheduled to be released in the first half of this year from the global culture startup Jakops Co., Ltd., Project X will be an idol group that will have a cultural impact never seen before. JAKOPS and the top global producers they have partnered with are working around the clock to prepare for their debut.

SOURCE Jakops