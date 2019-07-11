Global Proppants (Resin Coated Sand, Ceramic Proppants, Frac Sand) Market Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proppants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global proppants market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018

Proppants are gritty materials which are used during the process of hydraulic fracturing to prevent the closing of fissures in shale rock. They aid in the extraction of oil and gas by creating a channel through which hydrocarbons can flow more freely. Proppants are currently available in different sizes, shapes, densities and qualities which play a vital role in influencing the final permeability of fissures.

The two types of proppants available are naturally-occurring (frac sand) and man-made/engineered proppants. Amongst these, man-made proppants are further classified into resin-coated and ceramic variants. Proppants are conductive and crush-resistant in nature, owing to which they are widely used in the oil and gas industry.

Global Proppants Market Drivers:

The perpetual demand for oil and natural gas across both developed and emerging economies is one of the major growth-inducing factors of the proppants industry. Over the past decades, oil and natural gas were obtained using conventional extraction techniques. Since these resources have gradually depleted, there has been a subsequent rise in the adoption of unconventional oil and gas extraction techniques which require proppants for smooth flow of resources.

Moreover, manufacturers are introducing new fracking techniques like horizontal multistage fracturing. As these techniques are expected to gain momentum in the coming years, they are creating a positive outlook for the proppants market.

Further, China has abundant availability of raw materials for manufacturing ceramic proppants. This, coupled with low production costs in the country, is encouraging several players to set up new manufacturing facilities in China. Looking forward, the market is further projected to reach a value of around US$ 10 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global proppants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global proppants industry?

What is the breakup of the global proppants market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global proppants market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global proppants market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global proppants market?

What is the structure of the global proppants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global proppants market?

How are proppants manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Proppants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Resin Coated Sand

6.2 Ceramic Proppants

6.3 Frac Sand



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Shale Gas

7.2 Tight Gas

7.3 Coal Bed Methane

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Global Proppants Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Proppants Industry: Value Chain Analysis



11 Global Proppants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Global Proppants Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Proppants Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Carbo Ceramics Inc.

14.3.2 Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

14.3.3 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

14.3.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant

14.3.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppants Co. Ltd.

14.3.6 Minerao Curimbaba Ltda

14.3.7 China Gengsheng Minerals Inc.

14.3.8 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

14.3.9 Superior Silica Sands LLC

14.3.10 Hi-Crush Partners L.P.

14.3.11 Hexion Inc.

14.3.12 Unimin Corporation

14.3.13 Preferred Sands LLC

14.3.14 Fores Ltd.

14.3.15 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)

14.3.16 Smart Sand Inc.

14.3.17 Mississippi Sand LLC

14.3.18 Changqing Proppants Corporation

14.3.19 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppants Co. Ltd.

14.3.20 Eagle Materials Inc.



