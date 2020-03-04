|
04.03.2020 15:20:00
Global Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry
Pulp and Paper Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%. Bleaching Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bleaching Chemicals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$254.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bleaching Chemicals will reach a market size of US$709 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Archroma
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
- Buckman Laboratories International Inc.
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- ERCO Worldwide
- Evonik Industries AG
- FMC Corporation
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Imerys SA
- Kemira Oyj
- Nalco Holding Company
- Omya AG
- Solenis LLC
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Company
- Toho Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Trinseo LLC
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 176
