Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market (2020 to 2027) - Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Indication; Drug Type; Distribution Channel; Mode of Administration, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare neurological disease treatment market is expected to reach US$13,830.96 million by 2027 from US$ 7,300.12 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Driving factors of the rare neurological disease treatment market are growing prevalence of rare neurological diseases and favorable pipeline drugs and robust research activities for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. However, high treatment cost incurred is likely to show negative impact on market growth during the forecast period.



Rapid developments in healthcare and drug discovery are leading to the introduction of new therapeutic solutions for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. Authorities such as World Health Organization, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and National Institutes of Health are taking constructive steps to encourage research activities to find a remedy for rare neurological diseases. For instance, in August 2019, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences invited researchers to conduct study on rare neurological and neuromuscular diseases.



In order to cope up with rising prevalence of rare neurological diseases and geriatric population, pharmaceutical companies are actively participating in the development of drugs.



For instance, in December 2019, Healx in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim announced a plan to discover new treatment approaches in the coming years. Additionally, they are planning to discover new therapeutic options for the treatment of fragile X syndrome and Pitt-Hopkins syndrome. Additionally, in January 2020, Ovid Therapeutics, a well-known player in rare neurological diseases treatment market, announced the enrollment of patients for pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial associated with Angelman syndrome. The results of this research study are expected in mid-2020. Such increasing awareness and developments for rare neurological diseases are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global rare neurological disease treatment market is segmented into indication, drug type, distribution channel, and mode of administration. The rare neurological disease treatment market, by indication, is further segmented into narcolepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Duchene muscular dystrophy, and other indication. Based on drug type, the rare neurological disease treatment market is further segmented into organic compounds and biologics. Based on distribution channel, the market is further segmented into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The mode of administration segment is classified into oral, injectables.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Rare Neurological Diseases

5.1.2 Favourable Pipeline Drugs and Robust Research Activities for the Treatment of Rare Neurological Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Treatment Cost for Rare Neurological Diseases

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Rare Neurological Diseases Coupled with Developing Healthcare Infrastructure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence for the Treatment of Rare Neurological Diseases

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis - By Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Share, by Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Narcolepsy

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Narcolepsy: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Alzheimer's Disease

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Alzheimer's Disease: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Multiple Sclerosis

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Multiple Sclerosis: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Other Indications

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Other Indications: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis - By Drug Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Share, by Drug Type, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Organic Compounds

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Organic Compounds: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Biologics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Biologics: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Online Pharmacies: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Retail Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail Pharmacies: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis - By Mode of Administration

10.1 Overview

10.2 Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Share, by Mode of Administration, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Oral

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Oral: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Inject able

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Inject able: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market

11.2 Europe: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market

11.3 Asia Pacific: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market

11.4 Middle East & Africa: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market

11.5 South and Central America: Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Rare Neurological Diseases Treatment Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market -Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies In The Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market, 2017-2020

13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Organic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Allergan Plc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Bayer AG

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Novartis AG

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Pfizer Inc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Sanofi

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix



