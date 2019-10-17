Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Markets, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market by Product Type, by Application Type, by Resin Type, by Core Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that the recreational vehicle composite panels market will reach an estimated value of US$ 554.9 million in 2024.



This comprehensive report on the composite panels market for recreational vehicles analyzes the current market realities, trends took place over the past five years, changing competitive landscapes, disruption in technologies, and future market possibilities in order to accurately forecast the market for the period of 2019 to 2024 in terms of both value as well as volume.



Recreational Vehicle Composite Panels Market: Highlights



Recreational vehicle composite panels market continued its disruptive journey in 2018. The next five years for the market are going to be more vigorous with attractive growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market.Organic growth in the production of recreation vehicles supported by growing outdoor participation activities and conversion of tent participants to RV enthusiasts is the prime growth driver of the market. An incessant shift from traditional wood panels to composite panels in RV is aiding additional growth in the market, ultimately driving the segment to grow at an above-industry growth rate in the foreseeable future.



Camping roughly accounts for one-third of the total US outdoor participation activity. In camping, recreation vehicles activity represents one of the major outdoor activities, especially in the North American and European countries. RV campers have been increasing progressively as the activity allows campers to freely move at any destination at any time. RV vehicles include camping vehicles, either motorhomes or large trailers towed by trucks.



Over a period of time, the RV industry has experienced a remarkable transition in the panel's technology in terms of material and design. Nowadays, RVs panels are preferably being made with composites rather than wood or metals. Weight reduction is the key requirement of RV OEMs which gives an extra room to OEMs to take the comfort of customers to the next level by adding more luxury items. Although the price of composite panels is higher, these panels are marking greater penetration in the industry as OEMs are gradually abolishing wood panels for sidewalls and floors, which are prone to damage or moisture intrusion.

The market is segmented based on the product type as Towable RV and Motorized RV. Towable RV is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by North America. Towable RVs are more common in North America as compared to Europe, the latter region has the dominance of motorized vehicles. Towable vehicle shipments accounted for more than 85% of the total RV shipments in North America in 2018.



Based on the application type, the market in recreational vehicles is segmented as Sidewall Panel, Slide-out Panel, Roof Panel, and Floor Panel. Sidewall panel is expected to remain the most dominant application in the market over the next five years, whereas floor panel is likely to be the fastest-growing application during the same period. There are different materials and designs of panels for different applications in RVs.



The market is also segmented based on the resin type as Polyester Composite Panels, Epoxy Composite Panels, and Other Composite Panels. Polyester composite panel is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Polyester resin has the lowest cost and offers good properties including impressive linear thermal expansion and relatively low shrinkages, which make it best fit for producing recreational vehicle composite panels. Epoxy resin is a preferred choice for some floor and roof panel applications.



The market is segmented based on the core material type as polystyrene (PS) foam, polyurethane (PU) foam, and other core materials. PS Foam is expected to remain the major core material type during the forecast period. Excellent mechanical properties, excellent insulation property, good moisture resistance, and low weight are some of the key factors that have led to the high adoption of PS foam in the market.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for recreational vehicle composite panels during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. Europe is also likely to offer sizeable growth opportunities during the forecast period. Germany is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing market in the European region during the same period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market Analysis - By Product Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Towable RV Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Motorized RV Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



4. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market Analysis - By Application Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. RV Sidewall Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.3. RV Slide-out Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.4. RV Roof Composite Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.5. RV Floor Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



5. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market Analysis - By Resin Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. RV Polyester Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. RV Epoxy Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. RV Other Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market Analysis - By Core Material Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.1. PU Foam: RV Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.2. PS Foam: RV Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Others: RV Composite Panels Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Composite Panels Market Analysis - By Region



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Presence by Product Type

8.3. Presence by Application Type

8.4. Geographical presence

8.5. New Product Launches

8.6. Mergers and Acquisitions

8.7. Market Share Analysis.



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.6. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players



Brianza Plastica S.P.A.

Crane Composites Inc.

Glasteel (Stabilit America Inc.)

Hanwha Adzel, Inc.

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding Gmbh & Co. KG

US Liner Company

