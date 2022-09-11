|
Global Recruitment for One Culture One Identity Program
NANJING, China, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Autumn Festival, or the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, falls on September 10 this year. To better carry forward Chinese traditions and culture, Modern Express, a renowned media from China, is launching the Global Recruitment for One Culture One Identity Program.
According to the recruitment information, the program is aimed at inviting Generation Z from China to explore interesting stories about Chinese traditions and culture through activities on classical poetry, cultural relics, intangible cultural heritage, night market food and songs. Young Generation Z from different parts of China will spread voices of the youth by recording and sharing their own experience, hoping to pass down Chinese traditions and culture in this way.
It's reported that this program will last from September 2022 till January 2023 and Generation Z from all across China can sign up for it.
