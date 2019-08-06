|
06.08.2019 16:34:00
Global Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Refrigerated Warehousing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Blast Freezing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.5 Billion by the year 2025, Blast Freezing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799500/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$636.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Blast Freezing will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agro Merchants Group (The Netherlands); Americold Logistics LLC (USA); Burris Logistics (USA); Cloverleaf Cold Storage (USA); Frialsa FrigorIficos, S.A. De C.V. (Mexico); Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (USA); Interstate Cold Storage, Inc. (USA); John Swire & Sons Ltd. (United Kingdom); Kloosterboer (The Netherlands); Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (USA); Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan); Preferred Freezer Services, LLC. (USA)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799500/?utm_source=PRN
REFRIGERATED WAREHOUSING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Refrigerated Warehousing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Blast Freezing (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Vapor Compression (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
PLC (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Refrigerated Warehousing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Refrigerated Warehousing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Meat (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Meat (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Meat (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Seafood (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Seafood (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Seafood (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Beverages (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Blast Freezing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Blast Freezing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Blast Freezing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Vapor Compression (Technology) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Vapor Compression (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Vapor Compression (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: PLC (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: PLC (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: PLC (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Chilled (Temperature) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Chilled (Temperature) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Chilled (Temperature) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Frozen (Temperature) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Frozen (Temperature) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Frozen (Temperature) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Blast Freezing (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Vapor Compression (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
PLC (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United States
by Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Refrigerated
Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Refrigerated Warehousing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature
for the period 2018-2025
Table 65: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Blast Freezing (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Vapor Compression (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
PLC (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: European Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025
Table 86: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe in US$
Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in France by
Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Analysis
by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: German Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 119: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Refrigerated Warehousing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Temperature for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Russia by
Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature:
2018-2025
Table 149: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 152: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 160: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 167: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Temperature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 189: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 194: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refrigerated
Warehousing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Temperature for the period 2018-2025
Table 197: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Temperature for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Share Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 206: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 207: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 215: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 216: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 217: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature:
2018-2025
Table 218: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 223: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Refrigerated Warehousing Market i
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799500/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refrigerated-warehousing-industry-300897224.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verringert Aufschläge -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street startet höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Dienstag in die Gewinnzone klettern. Der DAX erholt sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Vortagesverlusten, gibt dann aber wieder nach. Am Dienstag machen die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es derweil weiter abwärts.