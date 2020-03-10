Global Resuscitation Devices Industry 2020-2025: Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resuscitation Devices Market by Product (Defibrillator, Endotracheal & Tracheostomy Tube, Masks, Airways, Laryngoscopes, Resuscitators, Ventilators), Patient Type (Neonatal, Adult), End User (Hospital, Ambulance, ICU), Volume - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resuscitation devices market is projected to reach USD 8,706.3 million by 2025 from USD 6,932.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, high incidence of preterm births, and training and awareness programs on defibrillators are driving the growth of the resuscitation devices market.

On the other hand, issues related to the use of automated external defibrillators and the harmful effects of certain products on neonates are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The airway management devices segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019



On the basis of products, the resuscitation devices market is segmented into external defibrillators, airway management devices, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. The airway management devices segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019. The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, and the high incidence of preterm births are the major factors driving the demand for airway management devices.



The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment dominates the global resuscitation devices market during the forecast period



Based on end-users, the resuscitation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019. The growing number of trauma cases and road accidents across the globe and the growing trend of bulk purchasing are contributing to the large share of this segment.



North America will continue to dominate the resuscitation devices market during the forecast period



The global resuscitation devices market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market in 2019. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, continuous technological advancements, and product innovations are driving the growth of the North American resuscitation market. In addition, the increasing efforts by governments to provide the necessary care to cardiac arrest victims at public places through public-access resuscitation programs have increased the demand for resuscitation devices in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Resuscitation Devices Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Type, 2020 vs. 2025

4.3 Market, By End User, 2020 vs. 2025

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Emergency Care

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Providing Public-Access Defibrillators and Rising Awareness Programs on Their Use

5.2.1.4 High Incidence of Preterm Births

5.2.1.5 Growth in Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies for Improving Emergency Care Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to the Use of Automated External Defibrillators

5.2.2.2 Harmful Effects of Certain Products on Neonates

5.2.2.3 Lack of Awareness About Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Developing Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Stringent Regulations for Medical Devices

5.2.5.1.1 Regulations for Medical Devices in the US

5.2.5.1.2 Regulations for Medical Devices Outside the US



6 Resuscitation Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Airway Management Devices

6.2.1 Ventilators

6.2.1.1 Icu Ventilators

6.2.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Critical Care is Driving the Adoption of Icu Ventilators

6.2.1.2 Portable Ventilators

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Homecare is Driving the Adoption of Portable Ventilators

6.2.2 Endotracheal Tubes

6.2.2.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures is Expected to Drive the Demand for Endotracheal Tubes

6.2.3 Resuscitators

6.2.4 Tracheostomy Tubes

6.2.4.1 Introduction of Advanced and Ergonomic Products Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.5 Laryngeal Mask Airways

6.2.5.1 Increasing Usage of Lmas Outside Operating Room Settings-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.6 Laryngoscopes

6.2.7 Nasopharyngeal Airways

6.2.7.1 Possibility of Complications has Reduced the Overall Use of Nasopharyngeal Airways

6.2.8 Oropharyngeal Airways

6.2.8.1 Risks Associated With Opas to Restrain Market Growth

6.3 External Defibrillators

6.3.1 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

6.3.1.1 Launch of Technologically Advanced Devices to Support Market Growth

6.3.2 Fully Automated External Defibrillators

6.3.2.1 Increasing Installation of These Devices in Public Places to Drive Market Growth

6.3.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.3.3.1 Concerns Associated With the Use of Wcds are Expected to Hamper Their Adoption

6.4 Convective Warming Blankets

6.4.1 Rising Adoption of Convective Warming Blankets Among Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Other Resuscitation Devices



7 Resuscitation Devices Market, By Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adult Patients

7.2.1 High Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Among Adult Patients to Support Market Growth

7.3 Pediatric Patients

7.3.1 Growing Incidence of Preterm Births to Drive the Demand for Pediatric Resuscitation Devices



8 Resuscitation Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers

8.2.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures and Preterm Births to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.3 Pre-Hospital Care Settings

8.3.1 Rising Number of Emergency Visits to Drive the Demand for Resuscitation Devices in Pre-Hospital Settings

8.4 Other End Users



9 Resuscitation Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Number of New Product Approvals and High Adoption Rate of Aeds in the Country to Boost Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Resuscitation Devices in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increase in the Number of Awareness Campaigns in the Country to Aid the Adoption of Resuscitation Devices

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increasing Awareness Related to the Importance of Resuscitation Devices to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 High Prevalence of Sudden Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest as Well as In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest to Drive the Demand for Aeds in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Awareness Programs Pertaining to the Importance of Resuscitation Devices to Support Market Growth in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth in China

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Increasing Presence of Global Market Players to Improve the Availability of Advanced Resuscitation Devices in India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Growing Focus of Market Players on Expanding Their Product Offerings in Japan to Drive Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Government Measures to Make Aeds Available at Public Sites Supporting Market Growth in Australia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.2.1 External Defibrillators Market

10.2.2 Airway Management Devices Market

10.2.3 Convective Warming Blankets Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.4 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.5 Vendor Dive

10.5.1 Visionary Leaders

10.5.2 Innovators

10.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.5.4 Emerging Companies

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Recent Product Launches and Approvals

10.6.2 Recent Agreements and Acquisitions

10.6.3 Recent Expansions



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)

11.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.2 Medtronic PLC

11.3 Zoll Medical (Part of Asahi Kasei)

11.4 Physio-Control (Part of Stryker Corporation)

11.5 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

11.6 Cardinal Health

11.7 Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group Plc)

11.8 Mindray Medical

11.9 Nihon Kohden

11.10 Teleflex

11.11 Resmed, Inc.

11.12 Ambu

11.13 Salter Labs

11.14 GE Healthcare

11.15 Verathon (Part of Roper Technologies)

11.16 Vyaire Medical

11.17 Intersurgical

11.18 3M Company

11.19 Flexicare

11.20 KARL STORZ



