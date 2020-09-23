|
23.09.2020 18:20:00
Global Saturated Polyester Resins Industry
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Saturated Polyester Resins estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid SPR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid SPR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Saturated Polyester Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allnex Belgium SA/NV
- Arkema Group
- Covestro AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Megara Resins S.A.
- Nippon Gohsei UK Limited
- Nuplex Industries Ltd.
- Royal DSM NV
- Stepan Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Saturated Polyester Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Saturated Polyester Resins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Saturated Polyester Resins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Liquid SPR (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Liquid SPR (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Liquid SPR (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solid SPR (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solid SPR (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solid SPR (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Powder Coatings (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Powder Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Powder Coatings (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial Paints (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial Paints (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Paints (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive Paints (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Automotive Paints (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Automotive Paints (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Flexible Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Flexible Packaging (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Flexible Packaging (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Saturated Polyester Resin Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Saturated Polyester Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated
Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Saturated Polyester Resin Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Saturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Saturated Polyester Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Saturated Polyester Resins Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 88: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Saturated Polyester
Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Saturated Polyester Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated
Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Saturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Saturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-saturated-polyester-resins-industry-301136715.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus, DAX stärker -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt tendierte zur Wochenmitte deutlich abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Der Dow Jones zeigt am Mittwoch verhalten. In Asien war die Stimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend optimistisch.