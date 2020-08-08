Global Security as a Service (SaaS) Industry Overview 2020-2025 with Detailed Profiles of 30 Major Players Including McAfee, Trend Micro, IBM and Microsoft

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security as a Service Market by Component (Solution and Service), Application Area (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the post COVID-19 scenario, the global security as a service market is estimated to grow from USD 11,128 million in 2020 to USD 26,478 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2020 to 2025.



The report covers the security as service solutions and services across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, application areas, organization size, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Mandates to follow regulatory and data protection laws are expected to drive the security as a service market

The factors expected to drive the security as a service industry area growing need to follow regulatory and data protection laws and increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions. However, organizations'uncertainties about cloud-based security and the availability of free security solution suites and services is still a concern for organizations. Furthermore, a rise in infrastructure complexities is expected to restrain the market growth.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The security as a service market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The security as a service solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to secure their organizations from the increasing cyber threats across their cloud-based applications and platforms.



Increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and platforms in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period

The SME segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the security as a service solution by SMEs to protect their cloud-based applications proactively. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive security as a service solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

Weak cybersecurity and low budget make SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts. However, the rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and the increasing need to protect the cloud-based applications and platforms for ensuring customer data protection as well as organization data protection are expected to drive the growth of the market among SMEs. The large enterprise segment to hold a higher market share in 2018 owing to the initial adoption of cloud-based security solutions



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the security as a service solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC security as a service market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of cloud-based technologies and solutions adopted for their business functions, and this, in turn, increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats and attacks.

SMEs, as well as large organizations in the APAC region, have become more aware of security as a service and started adopting them to combat cyber frauds and data thefts to their cloud-based applications. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2020 owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and initial adoption of security as a service solutions due to advanced cyber-attacks.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction to COVID-19 Scenario

1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

1.3 Objectives of the Study

1.4 Market Definition

1.4.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.5 Assumptions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security as a Service Market

4.2 Security as a Service Market, by Solution, 2020-2025

4.3 Security as a Service Market, by Service, 2020-2025

4.4 Security as a Service Market, Market Share of Top Three Solutions and Regions, 2020

4.5 Security as a Service Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.6 Security as a Service Market, Top 3 Verticals

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Implications

5.3 Innovation Spotlight

5.3.1 Sentinel Technologies

5.3.2 Mindsight

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Mandate to Follow Regulatorily and Data Protection Laws

5.4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

5.4.1.3 High Cost and Risks in Managing On-Premises Security Solutions

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Organizations' Doubts About Cloud-Based Security

5.4.2.2 Availability of Free Security Services and Security Solution Suites

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among SMEs

5.4.3.2 Rapid Growth in Bring Your Own Device and Carry Your Own Device Trends

5.4.3.3 Lack of Skilled IT Security Professionals

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Rise in IT Infrastructure Complexities

5.5 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.6 Use Cases

5.6.1 Adoption of Security as a Service for Mitigating Internal and External Cyber Threats

5.6.2 Adoption of Security as a Service Among Leading Energy and Utilities Companies

5.6.3 Dependence of a Leading IT and Telecom Company on Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Mitigation Solutions and Services

5.7 Security as a Service Architecture

5.8 Best Practices in Security Services Space



6 Security as a Service Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Security as a Service Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business Continuity and Disaster Management

7.3 Continuous Monitoring

7.4 Data Loss Prevention

7.5 Encryption

7.6 Identity and Access Management

7.7 Intrusion Management

7.8 Security Information and Event Management

7.9 Vulnerability Scanning

7.10 Other Solutions



8 Security as a Service Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Training and Education

8.3 Consulting

8.4 Support and Maintenance



9 Security as a Service Market, by Application Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Network Security

9.3 Endpoint Security

9.4 Application Security

9.5 Cloud Security

9.6 Other Application Areas



10 Security as a Service Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Security as a Service Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Government and Defense

11.4 Retail

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 IT and Telecom

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.8 Manufacturing

11.9 Other Verticals



12 Security as a Service Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Start-Up Micro Quadrant

13.1.1 Progressive Companies

13.1.2 Responsive Companies

13.1.3 Dynamic Companies

13.1.4 Starting Blocks

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

13.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.4 Business Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Mcafee

14.3 Trend Micro

14.4 IBM

14.5 Microsoft

14.6 Zscaler

14.7 Clearswift

14.8 Alert Logic

14.9 Cygilant

14.10 Barracuda Networks

14.11 Panda Security

14.12 Stratejm

14.13 Radware

14.14 Mindsight

14.15 Sentinel Technologies

14.16 Happiest Minds

14.17 Okta

14.18 Proofpoint

14.19 Qualys

14.20 Symantec

14.21 Sophos

14.22 Egress

14.23 Forcepoint

14.24 Fortinet

14.25 Kaspersky Lab

14.26 Ciphercloud

14.27 DXC Technology

14.28 Hackerone

14.29 Cisco

14.30 AT&T

14.31 Axcient



