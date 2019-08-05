|
05.08.2019 19:17:00
Global Semi-Trailer Industry
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi-Trailer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Flatbed, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Flatbed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$377.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Flatbed will reach a market size of US$312.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Great Dane Trailers (USA); Hyundai Translead (USA); Kögel trailer (Germany); Lamberet SAS (France); Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany); Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company (USA); Wabash National Corporation (USA); Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH (Austria)
SEMI-TRAILER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semi-Trailer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Flatbed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Lowboy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Dry Van (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Refrigerated (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Tankers (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Semi-Trailer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Semi-Trailer Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Flatbed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Flatbed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Flatbed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lowboy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lowboy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lowboy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dry Van (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dry Van (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dry Van (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Refrigerated (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Refrigerated (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Refrigerated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Tankers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Tankers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Tankers (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Below 25T (Tonnage) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: 25T-50T (Tonnage) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Above 100t (Tonnage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Above 100t (Tonnage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Above 100t (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34:
<3 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and >Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35:
<3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Historic Review by >Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36:
<3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Breakdown by >Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Semi-Trailer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Flatbed (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Lowboy (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 &
2025
Dry Van (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Refrigerated (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Tankers (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the
US for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Tonnage:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Number of
Axles: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 62: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 65: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the period 2018-2025
Table 68: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Semi-Trailer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Flatbed (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 &
2025
Lowboy (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Dry Van (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Refrigerated (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Tankers (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in
Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Semi-Trailer Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 86: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 89: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Tonnage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Tonnage:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Number of Axles:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 119: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 122: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Tonnage: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Number of Axles: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 149: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 152: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Tonnage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Number of
Axles: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Number
of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 189: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 192: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 194: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for
the period 2018-2025
Table 197: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of
Axles for the period 2018-2025
Table 200: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Semi-Trailer Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Number of
Axles: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 218: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 221: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Tonnage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Number of Axles:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Semi-T
