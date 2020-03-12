|
12.03.2020 22:15:00
Global Set-top Box (STB) Industry Outlook, 2024 - IPTV is the Largest and Fastest Growing Segment in the Mature STB Market; 4K, HDR, and Voice Assistants are Key Features
DUBLIN, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Set-top Box (STB) Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rising consumption of consumer streaming will drive the expansion of the over-the-top (OTT) ecosystem. This has prompted innovation in the global set-top box (STB) market, and streaming STBs will increasingly replace traditional devices throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).
Unit shipment is expected to increase from 242.9 million in 2019 to 291.3 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.
To remain competitive and relevant in the market, vendors relentlessly add more features to their STBs. In addition to innovating with 4K and high dynamic range (HDR), the major vendors will integrate voice-activated personal assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, into future models.
The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2024. The study highlights key trends that impact the market and outlines future implications. These trends include OTT streaming and app-based multiscreen experiences, which are capturing mindshare from traditional TV; smart TVs, which can potentially threaten the future of the STB market; and 4K ultra-HD STBs, which are gaining momentum.
Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:
- Market drivers and restraints
- Unit shipment and revenue forecast (by application - DTT, IPTV, Satellite, Cable; by region - NALA, APAC, EMEA)
- Competitive analysis, in terms of major participants (Technicolor, ARRIS, Huawei, Skyworth, ZTE) and market share
- Growth Opportunities and Mega Trends
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the major drivers and restraints for market growth?
- What are the regional trends? How do vendors integrate them into their growth strategies?
- Do the existing products/services meet customers' needs, or is additional development required?
- What are the critical success factors? Which companies fall behind in terms of addressing them? What do these vendors need to know to stay ahead of the growth curve?
- What are the key trends? How will they impact the market during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions and Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Digital Media Value Chain Coverage
- Geographic Scope
- Global Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Market Life Cycle Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints - STB Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Forecast and Trends - STB Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Average Selling Price Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - STB Market
- Market Share by Unit Shipment
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitive Factors
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - DTT Segment
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Feature Updates
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Acquisitions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends
- Impact of Mega Trends
- Mega Trends Explained
8. The Last Word
- Predictions
Companies Mentioned
- ARRIS
- Amazon
- Huawei
- Skyworth
- Technicolor
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lezhf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-set-top-box-stb-industry-outlook-2024---iptv-is-the-largest-and-fastest-growing-segment-in-the-mature-stb-market-4k-hdr-and-voice-assistants-are-key-features-301022407.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street stürzt fast zweistellig ab -- ATX schließt unter 2.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX bricht letztlich um mehr als 10 Prozent ein -- Asiatische Börsen auf Talfahrt
An den Börsen in Wien und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Crash. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.