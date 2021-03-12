|
Global Shockwave Therapy Markets 2021-2025 - Shockwave Therapy Function / Conditions Effectively Treated with Shockwave Therapy / Benefits of Shockwave Therapy Treatment
DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shockwave Therapy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on newer shockwave devices and innovations in frequency length, as well as devices that have been recently launched or are in development.
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of shockwave therapy, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between the companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, the impact of COVID-19, other applications of shockwave therapy and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025 and a market share for key players.
The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for shockwave therapy among patients, the growing COVID-19pandemic and its side effects in terms of neurological problems, other orthopedic diseases and an increase in R&D by key companies working on new shockwave therapies to counter the rise in neurological disorders globally.
Other factors likely to fuel the demand for shockwave therapy among the older population range in the near future include an increase in shockwave therapy use in low- and middle-income countries such as India, Malaysia, African countries and others; an overall increase in the number of prescriptions for shockwave therapy by physicians and physiotherapists; and an increasing number of uses of shockwave therapy for erectile disorders in men. This is likely to propel the growth of the shockwave therapy market during the forecast period.
According to the Urology San Antonio, erectile dysfunction is one of the major problems that men have globally, and shockwave therapy is the newest treatment module that can help patients dealing with ED. Around 50% of the men struggle to maintain their erection. Few shockwave therapy devices are approved by FDA, but significant testing has been performed, and much peer-reviewed research proves shockwave therapy to be effective in 80% of erectile dysfunction patients.
Descriptive company profiles of major industry players, including Bio-Med Inc., DJO Global Inc., Inceler Medikal, Richard Wolf GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Shockwave Therapy
- Introduction
- Shockwave Therapy Function
- Conditions Effectively Treated with Shockwave Therapy
- Benefits of Shockwave Therapy Treatment
- Trends in the Market for Shockwave Therapy
- Global Demographic Overview
- Gender and Pain
- Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt Among Individuals
- Undertreatment Issues
- Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Acute and Chronic Pain
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Its Impact on Medical Devices
- Demand for Technologically Improved Medical Devices
- Improved Awareness about Shockwave Therapy and Its Devices
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Side Effects of Shockwave Therapy
- Market Opportunities
- Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
- Launch of New Shockwave Therapy Devices for Pain Management
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Technology
- Electromagnetic
- Electrohydraulic
- Piezoelectric Technique
- Radial or Ballistic Technique
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Category (Fixed or Portable)
- Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Device Category
- Fixed Shockwave Devices
- Portable Shockwave Therapy
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Application
- Orthopedic
- Urology
- Aesthetic
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Cardiology
- Other Applications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharma and Medical Device Industry
- Short-Term Impact
- Change in Demand
- Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
- Research and Development Changes
- Long-Term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Products
- Self-Sufficiency in Pharma and Medical Device Industry
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Growth Slow-Down
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products
Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Regulations in Europe
- Regulations in Japan
- Regulations in China
Chapter 11 Pain Management Services and Organizations
- Hospice
- Hospitals
- Pain Clinics
- Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Access to Palliative Care Around the World
- Assessing the Need for Palliative Care
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Ranking Analysis
- Product Mapping with Application and Ergonomic Status
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Bio-Med Inc.
- BTL Corporate
- DJO Global
- EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A.
- Inceler Medikal Co., Ltd.
- MTS Medical Ug
- Richard Wolf Gmbh
- Storz Medical Ag
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies Llc
- Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g92u2
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-shockwave-therapy-markets-2021-2025---shockwave-therapy-function--conditions-effectively-treated-with-shockwave-therapy--benefits-of-shockwave-therapy-treatment-301246459.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
