Global Silicon Wafer Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Wafer market size is expected to grow by USD 3.79 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.02% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Silicon Wafer Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Silicon Wafer research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

Supply chain margins and pricing models

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Market favorability index for suppliers

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Solar Panels- Forecast and Analysis: The solar panels will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Contact Center Infrastructure Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide customized services, system capable of call blending, capability to improve end-user customer experience, and real-time reporting.

Electric Car Chargers - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The electric car chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Geographies covered North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Leading Silicon Wafer suppliers SK Inc., Okmetic Oy, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., Wafer World Inc., Silicon Materials Inc., and Targray Technology Top Pricing Models Volume-based pricing and cost-plus pricing

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Silicon Wafer Market requirements following questions:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

