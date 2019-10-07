Jetzt schnell sein! Kostenloses finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot eröffnen und 50 € Trade-Guthaben sichern.1   Hier informieren!-w-
07.10.2019

Global Skin Care Products Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Skin Care Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Face Cream, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$92.4 Billion by the year 2025, Face Cream will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Face Cream will reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Products, Inc.; Beiersdorf AG; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Johnson & Johnson; L'Oreal SA; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Revlon, Inc.; Shiseido Co., Ltd.; The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.; Unilever PLC



IV. COMPETITION

AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
BEIERSDORF AG
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
L'ORéAL SA
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
REVLON
SHISEIDO
THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES, INC.
UNILEVER PLC

V. CURATED RESEARCH
