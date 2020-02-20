|
20.02.2020 18:30:00
Global Small Hydropower Market, Forecast to 2027 - Market Expected to Reach $3.71 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Hydropower - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Small Hydropower Market accounted for $2.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The increasing investments in small hydropower projects to enhance rural electrification in developing nations and budgetary incentives and aid in the form of low-interest loans and grants are the key factors boosting the market growth. However, the unstable supply of energy according to seasonal changes is restricting the market growth.
By Type, the Mini Hydropower segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Installations in the mini-hydropower segment have driven rural electrification to a great extent. In developed nations, the installations are to amplify the share of renewable energy in the country's power blend.
Based on geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the investments in rural electrification and off-grid energy generation.
Some of the key players profiled in the Small Hydropower Market include Siemens, Toshiba, Bhel, Voith, GE Renewable Energy, Snc-Lavalin, HM Hydro, Andritz, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon, Kolektor Turboinstitut, Hnac Technology, Mavel, Canyon Hydro, CKD Blansko, and GANZ EEM.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Capacity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 1-10 Mw
5.3 Up to 1 Mw
6 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pico Hydropower
6.3 Micro Hydropower
6.4 Mini Hydropower
6.5 Small Hydropower
7 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Scheme Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Integrated in Existing Water Infrastructure
7.3 Run of River Schemes
8 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric Infrastructure
8.3 Civil Works
8.4 Electromechanical Equipment
8.4.1 Generator
8.4.2 Turbine
8.4.3 Other Electromechanical Equipments
8.5 Other Components
9 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Distribution Channel
9.3 Direct Channel
10 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial Electricity
10.3 Industrial Electricity
10.4 Residential Electricity
11 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Siemens
13.2 Toshiba
13.3 Bhel
13.4 Voith
13.5 GE Renewable Energy
13.6 SNC-Lavalin
13.7 HM Hydro
13.8 Andritz
13.9 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon
13.10 Kolektor Turboinstitut
13.11 HNAC Technology
13.12 Mavel
13.13 Canyon Hydro
13.14 CKD Blansko
13.15 GANZ EEM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t69lud
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-small-hydropower-market-forecast-to-2027---market-expected-to-reach-3-71-billion-by-2027--301008583.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
In den USA ist die Börsenstimmung getrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb seines Vortagesschlusskurses. Am deutschen Markt hielten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.