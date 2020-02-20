Global Small Hydropower Market, Forecast to 2027 - Market Expected to Reach $3.71 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Hydropower - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Small Hydropower Market accounted for $2.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



The increasing investments in small hydropower projects to enhance rural electrification in developing nations and budgetary incentives and aid in the form of low-interest loans and grants are the key factors boosting the market growth. However, the unstable supply of energy according to seasonal changes is restricting the market growth.



By Type, the Mini Hydropower segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Installations in the mini-hydropower segment have driven rural electrification to a great extent. In developed nations, the installations are to amplify the share of renewable energy in the country's power blend.



Based on geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the investments in rural electrification and off-grid energy generation.



Some of the key players profiled in the Small Hydropower Market include Siemens, Toshiba, Bhel, Voith, GE Renewable Energy, Snc-Lavalin, HM Hydro, Andritz, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon, Kolektor Turboinstitut, Hnac Technology, Mavel, Canyon Hydro, CKD Blansko, and GANZ EEM.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 1-10 Mw

5.3 Up to 1 Mw



6 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pico Hydropower

6.3 Micro Hydropower

6.4 Mini Hydropower

6.5 Small Hydropower



7 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Scheme Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated in Existing Water Infrastructure

7.3 Run of River Schemes



8 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electric Infrastructure

8.3 Civil Works

8.4 Electromechanical Equipment

8.4.1 Generator

8.4.2 Turbine

8.4.3 Other Electromechanical Equipments

8.5 Other Components



9 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Distribution Channel

9.3 Direct Channel



10 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Electricity

10.3 Industrial Electricity

10.4 Residential Electricity



11 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Siemens

13.2 Toshiba

13.3 Bhel

13.4 Voith

13.5 GE Renewable Energy

13.6 SNC-Lavalin

13.7 HM Hydro

13.8 Andritz

13.9 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon

13.10 Kolektor Turboinstitut

13.11 HNAC Technology

13.12 Mavel

13.13 Canyon Hydro

13.14 CKD Blansko

13.15 GANZ EEM

