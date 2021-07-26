|
Global Smart Refrigerators Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by End-user, Door Type, Distribution and Region
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Refrigerators Market Research Report by End User (Commercial and Residential), by Door Type (Double, French, and Side by Side), by Distribution, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Refrigerators Market size was estimated at USD 359.25 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 432.50 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 20.72% to reach USD 1,112.31 Million by 2026.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Refrigerators to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on End User, the Smart Refrigerators Market was examined across Commercial and Residential.
- Based on Door Type, the Smart Refrigerators Market was examined across Double, French, Side by Side, and Single.
- Based on Distribution, the Smart Refrigerators Market was examined across Offline and Online.
- Based on Geography, the Smart Refrigerators Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Refrigerators Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market, including Electrolux AB, GE Appliance, Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Co. Ltd, LG Electronics, Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Siemens AG, and Whirlpool Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Refrigerators Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Refrigerators Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising purchasing power and improving lifestyles
5.1.1.2. Technological advancement in electronics and communication sector
5.1.1.3. Developments in Information Technology infrastructure and topology of wireless communication
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited awareness related to benefits and as well as proper utilization of technologies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Disruptive technology and increasing personalization and customization
5.1.3.2. Integration of smart refrigerators with mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost associated with the smart refrigerator
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Smart Refrigerators Market, by End User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial
6.3. Residential
7. Smart Refrigerators Market, by Door Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Double
7.3. French
7.4. Side by Side
7.5. Single
8. Smart Refrigerators Market, by Distribution
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline
8.3. Online
9. Americas Smart Refrigerators Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerators Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Refrigerators Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Electrolux AB
13.2. GE Appliance
13.3. Haier Group Corporation
13.4. Hisense Co. Ltd
13.5. LG Electronics
13.6. Midea Group
13.7. Panasonic Corporation
13.8. Samsung Electronics
13.9. Siemens AG
13.10. Whirlpool Corporation
14. Appendix
