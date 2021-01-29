Global Societal Surveillance Market Research Bundle 2021: Collection of 11 Reports - Emerging Market Will Leverage Data Capture, Analytics, Tracking, Incident Management, and Threat Mitigation

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Societal Surveillance Market by Technology, Solution, Applications, and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the companies, strategies, technologies and solutions involved in this emerging surveillance society market. It provides analysis and forecasting for key technologies and solutions including digital identity, tracking, mobile payments, blockchain technology, social credit systems, social distancing solutions, digital twins, augmented and virtual reality.

Based on several key drivers, there is a major cultural shift underway towards a surveillance society, which entails primarily observation, tracking, and analysis of human behaviors. Rapidly becoming a social norm in some parts of the world, surveillance gained substantial societal support due to the need to surveil certain individuals that may be foreign state-actor supported terrorists, or in some cases, domestic enemies of the state.



However, other factors, such as state control over civilian behavior have taken the fore with the rise of social credit monitoring and the advent of COVID-19, which have dramatically reinforced the notion that surveilling citizens provides a net benefit to society. Recent concerns and threats stemming from the pandemic have added a new dimension of safety and security to protect human lives. The new expectation will have a longer-term impact of routine behavior and processes. In addition to physical threats associated with pandemics, bad actors also seize the opportunity to engage in various threats against cyber infrastructure.



By way of example, a recent initiative known as the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), was formed by leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and others for purposes of tracking COVID-19 vaccinations. More specifically, the VCI's stated purpose is to empower individuals with digital access to their vaccination records based on open, interoperable standards so they can achieve two things: (1) protect and improve their health, and (2) demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school and life while protecting their data privacy.



When viewed as a whole as positive, the notion is that societal surveillance provides greater benefits than losses in terms of overall personal privacy. These benefits may include the ability to mitigate the impact of pandemics. On the other hand, the downside of civil surveillance is considered trading safety for liberty. Especially in the United States, the freedom to act anonymously is considered by many to be a core right of democracy in terms of civil liberties identified in the Bill of Rights.



The post-pandemic era provides ample justification for persistent citizen identification and continuous tracking and tracing of location and social interactions. All of the key technologies used are evaluated throughout this research, which includes radio communications with devices, optical analysis via video and still pictures, and even via advanced biometrics such as unique biological signatures and presence as may be detected by ubiquitous sensors with reads transmitted via IoT and evaluated via AI-enabled analytics.



Many of the technologies used for machine-related monitoring and analysis, such as computer vision for autonomous vehicles, shall be augmented for use in the social distancing solutions market in terms of identification, tracking, and tracing human behaviors. For example, real-world physical access is anticipated to be impacted in a big way due to the pandemic. Accordingly, the publisher sees a keen need for physical access controls, transforming how citizens travel, use public places, and interact with other people. These social distancing market technologies will provide the basis for solutions that enable tracking/identifying people for access to airports, parks, sporting venues, and other public places.



The ability to identify, track, and correlate digital and physical identity is of paramount importance to the societal surveillance market. By way of example, digital currencies such as Bitcoin provide for a certain level of anonymity in terms of financial transactions. However, the underlying technology in support of crypto-currencies, blockchain technology, is being adopted by China as it looks to unveil a digital-only version of its currency, which would provide unprecedented governmental oversight and control over transactions. This fits with their drive towards a social credit society in which every citizens' actions are observed and considered.



There is an emerging market for surveilling society, which includes observation, tracking, and data analytics to gather and analyze data. This market also involves the use of additional technologies such as the combination of digital twin technology, augmented and virtual reality to provide an improved means of observing and interacting with citizens. Additionally, governments may leverage the ability to observe citizen behaviors by tracking digital payments in an increasingly cashless global society.



This market also includes the ability to score citizens as part of an overall social credit system that goes beyond "acceptable" and "unacceptable" individual behaviors to focus on government mandates such as compliance with public safety rulings associated with virus outbreaks.

Select Research Findings:

The ability to identify, track, and correlate digital and physical identity is of paramount importance to the societal surveillance market

The combination of AI and big data analytics will be leveraged to identify correlations, trends, and predictive capabilities for government

Blockchain will be adopted by certain sovereign nations as a means to provide a view into citizen behaviors and even control transactions

The signal highest ROI solution for 5G by far is anytime, anywhere video and the biggest application is placement within smart cities for surveillance

The role of human-machine trust and the ability for governments to gain visibility, control and mitigation is evolving with AI, IoT, and cybersecurity threats

What started in China as a social credit system will evolve and expand to other nations as governments see the need to observe, track, and intervene with respect to citizenry

Target Audience:

Network operators

AI and big data companies

Video and surveillance companies

Digital ID management companies

Governmental agencies and NGOs

Key Topics Covered:



Asset Tracking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Determination, Solution Type, and Industry Verticals



1. Executive Summary



2. Asset Tracking Market Segmentation



3. Introduction



4. Asset Tracking Solutions



5. Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals



6. Company Analysis



7. Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026



8. Conclusions and Recommendations



9. Appendix: Slap-and-Track Asset Tracking Solutions Market 2021 - 2026



Blockchain Technology Market by Service Type, Applications, Solutions, Industry Verticals



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace



4. Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 2026



5. Blockchain Vendors



6 Conclusions and Recommendations



Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation Market by Technology, Solution, Deployment Model, Use Case, Application, Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical, and Region



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Technology and Application Analysis



4. Company Analysis



5. Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



Social Credit Market by Physical and Cyber Infrastructure (Sensors, Cameras, Biometrics, Computer Vision), Software (Machine Learning, Data Analytics, APIs), Use Cases, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Regions



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Social Credit System Technologies and Applications



4. Company Analysis



5. Social Credit Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



7. Appendix: Social Credit Market Supporting Technologies



Social Distancing Solutions Market by Technology, Gear, and Applications in Industry Verticals



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 Social Distancing Solutions Company Analysis



5.0 Social Distancing Market Analysis and Forecasts



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



7.0 Appendix



Digital Twins Market by Technology, Solution, Application, and Industry Vertical



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Digital Twins Company Assessment



4. Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts



5. Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence in Information and Communications Technology: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. AI Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company



4. AI in ICT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026



5. AI in Select Industry Verticals



6. AI in Major Market Segments



7. Important Corporate AI M&A



8. AI in ICT Use Cases



9. AI in ICT Vendor Analysis



10. Summary and Recommendations



11. Appendix: Key AI in ICT Patents



Big Data Market by Leading Companies, Solutions, Use Cases, Business Cases, Infrastructure, Technology Integration, Industry Verticals, Region and Countries



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Big Data Challenges and Opportunities



4. Big Data Technologies and Business Cases



5. Key Sectors for Big Data



6. Big Data Value Chain



7. Big Data Analytics



8. Standardization and Regulatory Issues



9. Key Big Data Companies and Solutions



10. Overall Big Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026



11. Big Data Market Segment Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026



12. Appendix: Big Data Support 0f Streaming IoT Data



Next Generation Mobile Payments by Implantable Technology



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Mobile Payment Technologies and Solutions



4. Mobile Payments Ecosystem



5. Regional Mobile Payment Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Solutions, Apps and Services in Industry Verticals



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Augmented Reality Ecosystem



4. Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities



5. Company Analysis



6. Market Analysis and Forecast



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Virtual Reality Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Equipment (Hardware, Software, Components) Applications and Solutions



1. Executive Summary



2. Virtual Reality Market Segmentation



3. Introduction



4. Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis



5. VR Company Analysis



6. Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc159s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-societal-surveillance-market-research-bundle-2021-collection-of-11-reports----emerging-market-will-leverage-data-capture-analytics-tracking-incident-management-and-threat-mitigation-301217957.html

SOURCE Research and Markets