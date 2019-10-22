Global Sodium Chloride (Salt) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium Chloride (Salt) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Rock Salt, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Rock Salt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rock Salt will reach a market size of US$295 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cargill, Inc.; Cheetham Salt Limited; Compass Minerals International, Inc.; Dominion Salt Ltd.; Ineos Group AG; K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT; Maldon Crystal Salt Co Ltd.; Nouryon; Rio Tinto PLC; Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG; Swiss Saltworks; Tata Chemicals Ltd.; The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste; Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Chloride (Salt) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Rock Salt (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Rock Salt (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Rock Salt (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Solar Salt (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Solar Salt (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Solar Salt (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Grades (Grade) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Grades (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Grades (Grade) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: De-icing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: De-icing (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: De-icing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 22: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 31: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United States by

Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 59: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in France by Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Russia by Grade: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 101: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 129: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Chloride

(Salt): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 149: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Brazil by Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Latin

America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, anmd 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 188: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 201: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Africa by Grade: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CARGILL, INC.

CHEETHAM SALT LIMITED

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DOMINION SALT LTD.

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

MALDON CRYSTAL SALT CO LTD.

NOURYON

RIO TINTO PLC.

SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG

SWISS SALTWORKS

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

THE HENRIQUE LAGE SALINEIRA DO NORDESTE

WACKER CHEMIE AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sodium-chloride-salt-industry-300942799.html

SOURCE Reportlinker