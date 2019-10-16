Global Sodium Sulfate Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium Sulfate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$555.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$717.3 Million by the year 2025, Synthetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthetic will reach a market size of US$29.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$156.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.; Birla Cellulose; Cooper Natural Resources; CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG; Elementis Plc; Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L.; Hunan Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.; Lenzing Group; Minera De Santa Marta SA; S.A. SULQUISA; Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.; Searles Valley Minerals, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Sulfate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Sulfate Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Sodium Sulfate Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Synthetic (Source) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Synthetic (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Synthetic (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Natural (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Natural (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Natural (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Textiles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Textiles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Textiles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Kraft Pulping (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Kraft Pulping (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Kraft Pulping (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Glass (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Glass (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Glass (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Sulfate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United States by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Sodium Sulfate Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Sulfate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Sodium Sulfate Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 56: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Sodium Sulfate Market in France by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Sodium Sulfate Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 98: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 126: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Sulfate:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Sodium Sulfate Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 146: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Sodium Sulfate Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Latin America by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Sodium Sulfate Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 185: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 198: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Sodium Sulfate Market in Africa by Source: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALKIM ALKALI KIMYA A.S.

BIRLA CELLULOSE

CORDENKA GMBH & CO. KG

ELEMENTIS PLC

LENZING AG

SASKATCHEWAN MINING AND MINERALS INC.

SEARLES VALLEY MINERALS, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

