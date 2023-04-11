Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show Grand Opening

HONG KONG, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Global Sources Consumer Electronics show, a leading international electronics sourcing event, commences today and will run through April 14th. Featuring over 2,000 distinguished suppliers and in excess of 4,000 booths, Global Sources Consumer Electronics proudly showcases more than 150,000 consumer electronics products from various countries and regions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and India.

Regarded as one of the most comprehensive consumer electronics sourcing events globally, Global Sources Consumer Electronics brings together top-tier OEM/ODM suppliers to furnish established retailers, e-retailers, and distributors with a robust platform for sourcing consumer electronics, computer peripherals, e-sports products, car electronics, outdoor electronics, A/V products, and electronic components. The event also presents the latest high-demand and uniquely designed electronics products, solidifying its position as a frontrunner for cutting-edge consumer electronics technology.

The exhibition highlights a brand-new Audio Products Pavilion, comprising nearly 500 booths and featuring speakers (including a party speaker zone), headphones, home audio and other audio products and accessories. The HD Audio Wireless Transmission Standards Alliance's "Golden Ear Selection" certification has become an industry benchmark. The Next-Gen Components Zone showcases the latest electronic components based on application, encompassing automotive electronics, smart living, smart security, wearable devices, and the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. The Personal Transporter Test Drive Zone offers a safe area for buyers to try out e-scooters and other small vehicles, while the Outdoor Electronics Experience Zone displays the newest outdoor electronics equipment, providing buyers with an immersive experience.

In response to prevailing topics such as carbon neutrality and technology & design, this year's Global Sources Consumer Electronics show includes conference strands such as Sustainability: The Biggest Megatrend, Go Green with Breakthrough Technologies, Smart Mobility: The Key to Smart and Sustainable City Development, The Pursuit of Quality of Life with Technology, and Creating the Best Life Experience with Design. Esteemed experts from the relevant fields have been invited to share their invaluable insights.

Over 50 trade associations and organizations, including the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Brazil–China Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Stationers and Booksellers Association of Malaysia, the Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, and the Hongkong Exporters' Association, have pledged their support for the event.

Analyst's Choice

Analyst's Choice spotlights new, innovative, and intriguing products, meticulously selected by Global Sources' senior analysts. Accompanied by product launch areas, product display rooms, and experience zones, it showcases the finest products and directs buyers to exhibitor booths, where they can experience the products firsthand, acquire more product information, and explore business opportunities.

Hybrid Model

The expo also incorporates an online exhibition, offering live streaming services for overseas buyers who cannot attend the event in person. These buyers can virtually exchange name cards via Video on Demand.

A 20-Year Legacy in the Trade-Show Business

This year marks the momentous 20th anniversary of Global Sources Exhibitions. As the inaugural stop of the celebration tour, Global Sources Hong Kong shows, a series of world-class professional events certified by the UFI, host a 20th-anniversary thank-you cocktail party and supplier awards ceremony to honor outstanding achievements in expanding overseas markets.

"Over the past two decades, we have been dedicated to connecting top-tier suppliers with buyers from all around the globe, fostering growth and opportunities for businesses across the diverse and dynamic consumer electronics landscape. As we move forward into the future, we remain steadfast in our pursuit to deliver unparalleled experiences and services, paving the way for the next generation of groundbreaking technological advancements and achievements," said Mr. Hu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of Global Sources.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce website, GlobalSources.com, in 1995. The company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

