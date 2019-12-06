Global Specialized Design Services Market to 2022 with Profiles of Callison RTKL, Gensler, Perkins+Will, HOK Group, Frog Design

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialized Design Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialized Design Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialized design services market.



The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as required by client specifications.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialized design services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Specialized Design Services market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 42% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.



Digital graphic design services are being widely used to promote brands and products. They are used to define brands, differentiating the brand from its competitors and eliciting responses more effectively than text. Many companies are posting content with graphic images on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to communicate to their target group.



Examples include infographics, and graphic storytelling. According to Content Marketing Institute B2B use of illustrations in content marketing grew from 69% in 2014 to 76% in 2015, thereby indicating an increasing use of graphic design in content marketing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Specialized Design Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Specialized Design Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Specialized Design Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Specialized Design Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Specialized Design Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Specialized Design Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Specialized Design Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Specialized Design Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Interior Design Services

10.1.2. Graphic Design Services

10.1.3. Industrial Design Services

10.1.4. Fashion And Other Design Services



11. Specialized Design Services Market Metrics

11.1. Specialized Design Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Specialized Design Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Callison RTKL

Gensler

Perkins+Will Inc

HOK Group Inc

Frog Design Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leosun



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-specialized-design-services-market-to-2022-with-profiles-of-callison-rtkl-gensler-perkinswill-hok-group-frog-design-300970624.html

SOURCE Research and Markets