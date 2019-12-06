|
Global Specialized Design Services Market to 2022 with Profiles of Callison RTKL, Gensler, Perkins+Will, HOK Group, Frog Design
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialized Design Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Specialized Design Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialized design services market.
The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as required by client specifications.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialized design services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Specialized Design Services market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.
North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 42% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.
Digital graphic design services are being widely used to promote brands and products. They are used to define brands, differentiating the brand from its competitors and eliciting responses more effectively than text. Many companies are posting content with graphic images on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to communicate to their target group.
Examples include infographics, and graphic storytelling. According to Content Marketing Institute B2B use of illustrations in content marketing grew from 69% in 2014 to 76% in 2015, thereby indicating an increasing use of graphic design in content marketing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Specialized Design Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Specialized Design Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Specialized Design Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Specialized Design Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Specialized Design Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Specialized Design Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Specialized Design Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Specialized Design Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
10.1.1. Interior Design Services
10.1.2. Graphic Design Services
10.1.3. Industrial Design Services
10.1.4. Fashion And Other Design Services
11. Specialized Design Services Market Metrics
11.1. Specialized Design Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Specialized Design Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Callison RTKL
- Gensler
- Perkins+Will Inc
- HOK Group Inc
- Frog Design Inc
