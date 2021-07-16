|
16.07.2021 21:00:00
Global Spirometer Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spirometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spirometer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A spirometer is a medical device that is used for measuring the air capacity of the lungs and for estimating the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the organs. The device aids in diagnosing respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis and silicosis. It also checks if chemicals present in the environment are influencing the functioning of the lungs and assists in finding the cause for breathlessness and other lung-related problems. An electronic sensor calculates and displays the patient's airflow, or the volume forced out within the first second of the test. This indicates the presence of airway obstruction after which necessary treatment measures are administered.
The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. On account of the growing urbanization and changing lifestyles in the emerging economies, tobacco consumption amongst working professionals has increased significantly. This, along with rising levels of air pollution, has resulted in an increased occurrence of lung disorders in these regions. Pollution enhances the burden on the lungs, which boosts the demand for pulmonary tests. Additionally, the rising geriatric population across the globe is another major factor contributing to the market growth. This population group is more susceptible to various chronic respiratory diseases that are detected through spirometers.
Moreover, the increasing awareness for sophisticated diagnostic techniques among the consumers is further favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements such as the introduction of portable and compact spirometers with connectivity to smart devices have enabled doctors and hospitals to access patient data conveniently. Increasing research and development (R&D) to introduce more efficient variants is also expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Benson Medical Instruments, Chest M.I., Fukuda Sangyo, Hill-Rom Inc., Jones Medical Instrument Company, Medical International Research, Midmark Corporation, NDD Medizintechnik AG, Schiller AG, Vitalograph, Vyaire Medical, Welch Allyn Inc., etc.
