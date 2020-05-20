Global Stationery Products Market Insights 2020-2025 Featuring Company Profiles of 375 Players

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationery Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Stationery Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$45.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%.



Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.8 Billion by the year 2025, Printing Supplies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Printing Supplies will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand

Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books

Recent Market Activity

Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stationery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies

Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization

Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments - A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The 'Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Envelopes Market - A Review

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women - The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5yy2k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



