Global Sterile Filtration Market 2020-2025 Featuring Merck, Danaher, Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M and More
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sterile filtration market size is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs driving the growth of the sterile filtration.
The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.
Based on product, the sterile filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. In 2019, the cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating costs.
The polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.
Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other materials. In 2019, the polyethersulfone (PES), the segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.
Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The sterile filtration market in this report is broadly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The wide applications of sterile filtration products in lab-scale DNA and protein separation & analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination, and virus removal are factors expected to drive the demand for the sterile filtration market in this region.
List of players profiled in this report:
1. Merck KGaA (Germany)
2. Danaher Corporation (US)
3. Sartorius AG (Germany)
4. GE Healthcare (US)
5. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
6. 3M (US)
7. Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)
8. Porvair Filtration Corp (UK)
9. Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
10. Sterlitech Corporation (US)
11. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)
12. Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)
13. Corning Incorporated (US)
14. Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
15. Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)
16. GVS S.p.A (Italy)
17. Filtration Group Process Systems - amafilter - LFC Lochem (Netherlands)
18. STARLAB (Germany)
19. Amazon Filters (US)
20. AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada)
21. Alpha Laboratories (UK)
22. Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)
23. Simsii, Inc. (US)
24. CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US)
25. Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada)
26. Restek Corporation (US)
Research Coverage
This report studies the sterile filtration market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sterile filtration market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sterile Filtration Market Overview
4.2 Apac: Sterile Filtration Market, by Product (2019)
4.3 Sterile Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advantages of Sterile Filters Over Non-Sterile Filters
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Pure Water in End Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceutical Drugs
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices & Disposables
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Development and Use of Advanced Filters for Sterile Filtration
5.2.2.2 Emerging Regions
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Sterile Filtration Market
6 Sterile Filtration Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cartridge Filters
6.3 Capsule Filters
6.4 Membranes
6.5 Syringe Filters
6.6 Bottle-Top & Table-Top Filtration Systems
6.7 Accessories
7 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Pore Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 0.2-0.22 m
7.3 0.45 m
7.4 0.1 m
8 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyethersulfone
8.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride
8.4 Nylon
8.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene
8.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate
8.7 Other Materials
9 Sterile Filtration Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fill-Finish Processes
9.3 Bioburden Reduction
9.4 Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation
9.5 Water Purification
9.6 Air Filtration
10 Sterile Filtration Market, by End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
10.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.4 Food & Beverage Companies
10.5 Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations
10.6 Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories
11 Sterile Filtration Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Stars
12.3.2 Pervasive
12.3.3 Emerging Leaders
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 Key Product Launches
12.4.2 Key Expansions
12.4.3 Key Partnerships and Collaborations
12.4.4 Key Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
