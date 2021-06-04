|
Global Submarine Cable Systems Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers
DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarine Cable Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Cable Systems estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Power Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Communication Cables segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Submarine Cable Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hawaiki Cable Limited
- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Nexans SA
- Nokia Corporation
- Prysmian Group
- Subcom, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
