Global Subsea Systems Market By Type (Subsea Processing System & Subsea Production System), By Subsea Production Component (SURF; Subsea Control System; Subsea Trees & Subsea Manifolds), By Subsea Processing Technology (Subsea Boosting System; Subsea Separation System & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global subsea systems market was valued at $ 15.7 billion in 2018 is predicted to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% to cross $ 19.3 billion by 2024. The growth of the market for subsea systems is majorly attributable to the high energy demand coupled with continuous conventional onshore petroleum reserves depletion. Moreover, recovery of oil prices in the last few years is further leading to growth of subsea systems market globally. Additionally, exploration and production companies are investing greatly in offshore development projects, which is further anticipated to bolster growth of the market during forecast period.

In terms of type, global subsea systems market is categorized into subsea processing system and subsea production system, of which the former is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth of this category is majorly attributable to the need for improving recovery rates in shallow water fields, particularly across the North Sea.

On the basis of regions, global subsea systems market is categorized into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. Of all, North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period on account of rising investments in major oil producing countries in the region.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global subsea systems market size.

• To forecast global subsea systems market based on type, subsea production component, subsea processing technology and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global subsea systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in global subsea systems market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global subsea systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global subsea systems market.

Some of the leading players in global subsea systems market are Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC Plc., GE Oil & Gas, Aker Solutions, Dril-Quip Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Oceaneering International, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, Nexans SA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Vallourec, Onesubsea, Twister BV, Proserv Group Inc., etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of subsea system providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings and presence of all major subsea system developers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global subsea systems market size using a top down and bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Subsea systems manufacturers/suppliers

• Subsea systems end-user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to subsea systems market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers/suppliers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global subsea systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Subsea Production System

o Subsea Processing System

• Market, By Subsea Production Component:

o SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines)

o Subsea Trees

o Subsea Control System

o Subsea Manifolds

• Market, By Subsea Processing Technology:

o Subsea Boosting System

o Subsea Separation System

o Subsea Injection System

o Subsea Compression System

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Nigeria

Rest of MEA

o Asia-Pacific

China

Thailand

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of APAC

o Europe

Russia

Norway

United Kingdom

Denmark

Germany

Rest of Europe

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793317/?utm_source=PRN



