Global Summit in Shenyang Underscores Industrial Internet's Perceptive, Connected, Intelligent Future

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continuous progress of science and technology in recent years, China's industrial internet has entered the "fast lane" of development and become an important booster of upgrading in traditional manufacturing. More than 100 experts and entrepreneurs from the industrial internet sector gathered in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China'sLiaoning Province, for the Industrial Internet Global Summit, which opened on October 18 and offered insights of the trends in smart manufacturing, according to the People's Government of Shenyang City.

In the "experience corridor" of cutting-edge technologies set up by the event, the digital simulation platform for industrial products developed by the Fundamental Industry Training Center of Tsinghua University attracted many attendees. With the help of the 3D display terminal and dynamic capture system, the platform can realize interactive product design, digital prototype evaluation, virtual assembly and other functions, providing an effective digital means for product development and manufacturing system simulation.



As technologies develop, if an enterprise wants to design a product, it can use computer simulation to demonstrate the production of each part and the assembly process without opening the mold in the future. This will boost efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure that the products can meet consumer demand in a maximized manner.



Shenyang's industrial internet giant SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd also released an autonomous and controllable industrial software and control platform that covers a full-system set ranging from the software system, industrial control chips to supporting hardware. The platform can not only meet the requirements of high-speed, high-precision and high-complexity movements of

various devices, but also cater to the personalized needs of different controllers and applications, and can be used for application development and in-depth customization.



"China's industrial system still lacks advanced software and platforms, so it is necessary to develop China's own industrial software and control platform with the former as the core," said Qu Daokui, founder of SIASUN.

The development of industrial internet still faces some challenges, according to Chai Tianyou, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, citing examples of the lack of in-depth integration with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and the lack of in-depth study for core technologies of the industrial internet system architecture, functional system, autonomous and controllable and their implementation approaches.



On how industrial internet and AI can be better integrated, German Industry 4.0 expert and technical analyst Ulrich Sendler said that there was still a long way to go.



The convergence of industrial internet and AI will allow machines to automatically provide solutions for industrial productions by learning historical data, and such industrial AI should be developed by various sectors and technologies together, and gradually achieved during the process, according to him.



