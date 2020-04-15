|
15.04.2020 04:40:00
Global Sunless Tanners Industry
NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless Tanners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$273.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Sunless Tanners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Sunless Tanners will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sunless Tanners will reach a market size of US$74.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Avon Products Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Christian Dior SE
- Edgewell Personal Care LLC
- Fake Bake
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- L'Oréal S.A.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- TanTowel
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Plc
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sunless Tanners: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally
Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Latin America Set to
Spearhead Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
Health Risks of Natural Tanning Shift Focus onto Self-Tanning
Products
Regulations Prohibiting Commercial Tanning Salons Presents Huge
Growth Potential for Sunless Tanners Market
Promising Growth of Sun Care Market - A Considerable
Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sunless Tanners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients
Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in
Self-Tan Products
Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless
Tanners Market
Advanced Formulas and Technologies in Sunless Tanning Market
Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright
Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning
Products
Rising Demand for Self-tan Products with Organic and Natural
Ingredients
Popular Natural and Organic Sunless Tanners - A Review
Consumers Exhibit Inclination towards Multifunctional Self-
Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits
Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
Self-tan Eraser Products - Prepping Skin for Next Application
of Tan
How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan
Products
Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-
Tan Products
Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of
People with Skin Issues
Tanning Water: The Leading Tanning Trend
St Tropez?s Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
The Water from Tan-Luxe
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water
Invisi Foaming Tan Water from Vita Liberata
Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer
Engagement and Promote Sales
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
