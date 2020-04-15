Global Sunless Tanners Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless Tanners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$273.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Sunless Tanners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Sunless Tanners will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sunless Tanners will reach a market size of US$74.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Christian Dior SE

Edgewell Personal Care LLC

Fake Bake

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

TanTowel

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Plc

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Sunless Tanners: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally

Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth

Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Latin America Set to

Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Health Risks of Natural Tanning Shift Focus onto Self-Tanning

Products

Regulations Prohibiting Commercial Tanning Salons Presents Huge

Growth Potential for Sunless Tanners Market

Promising Growth of Sun Care Market - A Considerable

Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sunless Tanners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Christian Dior SE (France)

Edgewell Personal Care LLC (USA)

Fake Bake (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TanTowel (USA)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. (USA)

Unilever Plc (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients

Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in

Self-Tan Products

Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless

Tanners Market

Advanced Formulas and Technologies in Sunless Tanning Market

Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright

Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners

Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner

Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning

Products

Rising Demand for Self-tan Products with Organic and Natural

Ingredients

Popular Natural and Organic Sunless Tanners - A Review

Consumers Exhibit Inclination towards Multifunctional Self-

Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits

Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover

Self-tan Eraser Products - Prepping Skin for Next Application

of Tan

How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?

Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan

Products

Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-

Tan Products

Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of

People with Skin Issues

Tanning Water: The Leading Tanning Trend

St Tropez?s Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse

The Water from Tan-Luxe

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water

Invisi Foaming Tan Water from Vita Liberata

Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer

Engagement and Promote Sales





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 31

