NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 15:15:00

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, FLEXPORT, HP, ESTEE LAUDER, UP.PARTNERS AND MORE

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:

Prologis' Groundbreakers 2022- Groundbreakers brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, the media and more to explore issues around the future of supply chain logistics




WHEN:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET




WHERE:

Hudson Yards in New York City + livestreamed globally




SPEAKERS:




Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis

Dave Clark, Co-CEO, Flexport

Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America

José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen




Panels and panelists around the following topics:


• 

The Future of Fulfilment Delivered: Blain Newton, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Beta Technologies; Samuel Reeves, Founder and CEO, Fort Robotics, and Ron Kyslinger, CEO, Kyslinger Consulting


• 

Energy Forward: Calvin Butler, Chief Operating Officer, Exelon Energy; Juan Macias, CEO, AlphaStruxture, and Rudolph Wynter, President, National Grid New York


• 

Where Innovation Drives Legendary Performance: Carl Haney, EVP, Global Research & Development, Innovation, Estee Lauder; Adam Grosser, Chairman and Managing Partner, Up.Partners, and Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP




WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Anyone interested in issues related to innovation, leadership, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy and much more. Register here.




MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA: For more information, to arrange an interview with one of the speakers, or to request a headshot of one of the speakers, please contact:



Jennifer Nelson

jnelson2@prologis.com

 +1 415-733-9409




Mattie Sorrentino

msorrentino@prologis.com

+1 972 884-9211




Chintan Talati

ctalati@prologis.com

+1 415 733 9471

 

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-supply-chain-event-featuring-leaders-from-prologis-flexport-hp-estee-lauder-uppartners-and-more-301646877.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prologis Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Prologis Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prologis Inc. 101,38 0,00% Prologis Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen liegen deutlich im Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost legen am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen