Global Surge Protection Device Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Increasing Reliance on Renewable Energy Sources Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surge Protection Device Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surge Protection Device Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and a growing number of data centers.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Reliance on Renewable Energy Sources

3.1.2 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries

3.1.3 Growing Number of Data Centers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Surge Protection Device Market, By Product

4.1 Power Control Center

4.2 Hard-Wired

4.3 Line Cord

4.4 Plug-in Devices



5 Surge Protection Device Market, By Type

5.1 Type 4 SDP

5.2 Type 2 SPD

5.3 Type 3 SPD

5.4 Type 1 SPD



6 Surge Protection Device Market, By Power Rating Mode

6.1 50.1-100 kA

6.2 200.1 kA and Above

6.3 100.1-200 kA

6.4 0-50 kA



7 Surge Protection Device Market, By Discharge Current

7.1 Above 25 kA

7.2 Below 10 kA

7.3 10 kA-25 kA



8 Surge Protection Device Market, By Protection Type

8.1 Neutral to Ground

8.2 Line to Neutral

8.3 Line to Ground



9 Surge Protection Device Market, By Component

9.1 Silicon Avalanche Diode

9.2 Metal Oxide Varistor

9.3 Gas Discharge Tube

9.4 Other Components



10 Surge Protection Device Market, By Voltage

10.1 High

10.2 Low



11 Surge Protection Device Market, By Application

11.1 Residential

11.2 Industrial

11.3 Commercial



12 Surge Protection Device Market, By End User

12.1 Transportation

12.2 Telecommunication

12.3 Oil & Gas

12.4 Data Center

12.5 Consumer

12.6 Agriculture

12.7 Logistics & Automotive

12.8 Pulp & Paper

12.9 Medical Devices

12.10 Power

12.10.1 Solar

12.10.2 Wind

12.11 Construction

12.12 Electronics and Electrical Equipment



13 Surge Protection Device Market, By Geography

13.1 North America

13.1.1 US

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.3 Mexico

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Germany

13.2.2 UK

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 France

13.2.5 Spain

13.2.6 Rest of Europe

13.3 Asia-Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 New Zealand

13.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.4 Middle East

13.4.1 Saudi Arabia

13.4.2 UAE

13.4.3 Rest of Middle East

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.6.1 South Africa

13.6.2 Others



14 Key Player Activities

14.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.3 Product Launch & Expansions

14.4 Other Activities



15 Leading Companies

15.1 Eaton Corporation, PLC

15.2 General Electric Company

15.3 ABB, Ltd.

15.4 Siemens AG

15.5 Schneider Electric SE

15.6 Phoenix Contact GmbH

15.7 REV Ritter GmbH

15.8 Raycap Corporation S.A.

15.9 Panamax

15.10 Mersen Electrical Power

15.11 Littelfuse, Inc.

15.12 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

15.13 Legrand S.A.

15.14 Hubbell Incorporated

15.15 Emersen Electric Co.

15.16 Citel, Inc.

15.17 Belkin International

15.18 Advanced Protection Technologies, Inc.

15.19 Tripp Lite



