Global Surveillance Analytics Market Report 2019: Market Opportunities, Market Growth, Customer Acquisition, and Mega Trends

This research service also contains definitions of surveillance analytics, what defines a significant global surveillance analytics provider versus a surveillance camera or VMS provider that includes analytics, and a succinct conclusion section that highlights trends in the market.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Hundreds of companies in the industry are analyzed and benchmarked across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



The age of Big Data Analytics has completely shifted how businesses collect data, manage internal operations, and enact many business decisions. These are now based on direct customer data and observed trends rather than guesses or estimates of business needs from indirect observation.



Big Data Analytics applications have accordingly changed how an organization undertakes its own security and surveillance operations. Rather than relying on manned guarding, passive video monitoring, or after-incident reporting, the latest innovations in surveillance analytics solutions can analyze an organization's total video surveillance operation and alert operators of potential incidents based on pre-programmed detection and alerting capabilities. This allows security personnel to focus on proactive event remediation or more cognitive-intensive tasks.



The market saw initial technical hurdles, as many early analytics solutions did not provide accurate reporting and left many customers with a negative view of the solutions. However, advances in analytics algorithms, artificial intelligence, and increased connectivity have dramatically improved the accuracy and reliability of these solutions and led to a market resurgence and reintroduction of analytics solutions into the overall surveillance market.



Research Scope



This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors within the global surveillance analytics market as well as the author's proprietary benchmarking analysis. This benchmarking evaluates each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends. The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding solutions focused solely on analytics offerings or with a comprehensive analytics solution in addition to other surveillance solution components.



Benchmarking analysis and information includes:

Short company descriptions and highlights

Historical revenue growth

Current product and solution offerings

Growth strategy, including partnerships and merger and acquisition activity

Technical innovation or solutions improvements

Market opportunities, including new market growth, customer acquisition, and Mega Trends leverage

Mergers, acquisitions, or new product lines within the surveillance analytics space

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the top companies within the Radar, according to Growth and Innovation indices?

Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Innovation?

Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Growth?

Which Mega Trends and current technical innovations are influencing current surveillance analytics solutions?

What are the significant partnership and customer growth opportunities available to surveillance analytics providers?

Key Topics Covered:



INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industry Challenges

Growing Product Lines, Partnerships, and Potential Acquisitions

SURVEILLANCE ANALYTICS MARKET

Market Definitions and Assumptions

Methodology

Description of Companies Plotted

C2A MARKET PARTICIPANT PROFILES

Cisco Systems

IBM

Ipsotek

Avigilon

Genetec

Milestone Systems

Verint Systems

BriefCam

AgentVI

Qognify

IntelliVision

Umbo C.V.

Prism

Bosch Security Systems

Gorilla Technology

VCA Technology

Aventura Security



