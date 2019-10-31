Global Synthetic Paper Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Paper market worldwide is projected to grow by US$187.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. BOPP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$304.5 Million by the year 2025, BOPP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BOPP will reach a market size of US$15.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$51.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agfa-Gevaert NV; Arjobex SAS; Hop Industries Corp.; Mdv Papier- Und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Relyco Sales, Inc.; Seiko Epson Corporation; Yupo Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synthetic Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Synthetic Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Synthetic Paper Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: BOPP (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: BOPP (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: BOPP (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: HDPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: HDPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: HDPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Label (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Label (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Label (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Non-Label (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Non-Label (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Non-Label (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Synthetic Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Synthetic Paper Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Synthetic Paper Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic

Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Synthetic Paper Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Synthetic Paper Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Synthetic Paper Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Synthetic Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Synthetic Paper Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 78: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Synthetic Paper Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Paper:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Synthetic Paper Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Synthetic Paper Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Synthetic Paper Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic

Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Synthetic Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Synthetic Paper Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGFA-GEVAERT NV

ARJOBEX SAS

HOP INDUSTRIES

MDV PAPIER- UND KUNSTSTOFFVEREDELUNG GMBH

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

PPG INDUSTRIES

RELYCO SALES, INC.

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

YUPO CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

