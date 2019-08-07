Global Thin Film Coating Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019 with Profiles of Oerlikon, Materion, Ionbond, HHV, Richter Precision, Micro Point Pro, Reynard

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Film Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thin Film Coating Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $13.6 Billion by 2024 and it is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global thin film coating market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, and medical industry. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for thin film coating in consumer electronics for high resolution display and other end use industries due to its superior functional properties and performance benefits.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thin film coatings industry, include use of thin film coating for making flexible displays. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is almost exclusively used in transparent conductive coatings for high resolution display because of its two important properties, electrical conductivity and optical transparency.

The report forecasts that consumer electronics are expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from electronic display products such as mobiles, laptops and televisions.

Within the thin film coatings market, DLC coating will remain the largest coating type driven by the rise in demand for DLC coating in automotive engine components and medical devices due to high biocompatibility.



The report predicts that the transparent conductive coating type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by an increase in demand of transparent conductive coatings in various applications such as smart devices, tablets, laptops, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high production of consumer electronics and rapid industrialization of automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical industries.

Some of the thin film coatings film companies profiled in this report include Oerlikon, Materion, Ionbond, HHV Ltd, Richter Precision, Micro Point Pro Ltd., Reynard Corporation, Newport Thin Film Laboratory and others.

Some of the features of Thin Film Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global thin film coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global thin film coating market size by various applications such as end use industry, coating type, coating technique, and coating material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global thin film coating market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of thin film coating in the global thin film coating market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of thin film coating in the global thin film coating market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

