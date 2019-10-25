Global Top 20 Medical Tourism Destinations 2019: Current and Potential Opportunities, Inbound Numbers by Country and Revenue

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 20 Global Destinations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Tourism - top 20 global destinations examines why the top 20 destination countries are where they are today.



Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting.

It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major destinations, why, and what they are doing to promote their country.



This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing inbound numbers by country, and revenue.



Most medical tourism reports are out of date by the time they are published, so this one works in a new way. Using a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, the bespoke report is compiled within 5 working days using the latest information available.

Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.



Country specific details include:

Inbound medical tourism numbers

Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers

Overview

Potential

Medical tourism numbers in detail

Problems with medical tourism numbers in

Medical tourism numbers targets

Health tourism numbers in

Health tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Health tourism

Health tourism promotion

Health tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism revenue

Health tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Medical tourism treatment and other problems

Promotional bodies

