|
08.10.2019 18:45:00
Global Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation 2019: Gain a Competitive Advantage Using Customer Insights
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Across industries, companies expect to increase their IT and Communications investments by 18 to 25%. Almost 99% of businesses have a digital transformation today; however, 18% believe they are behind others on their journey.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) and communications.
- Discover the top business objectives and challenges facing companies across verticals and regions
- Understand the IT-related challenges that organizations face today
- Assess the current and future use of IT and communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in digital transformation
- Gauge digital transformation trends
- Appraise available IT budgets
- Compare and contrast challenges, drivers, and investments across verticals
- Find gaps in CEO vs. CIO goals and plans
Improving customer experience and satisfaction is the most important business goal for the next two years, followed by improving operational efficiencies, and launching new products and services.
Nearly one-third of respondents believe that enhancing sales and marketing effectiveness, boosting creativity and innovation, and expanding to new markets are among the top 3 priorities for their business growth over the next two years.
Improving operational efficiencies is a top priority in APAC and LA, while enhancing customer experience and satisfaction is the most important corporate goal in NA and Europe.
Over the next two years, half of the Finance, Banking & Insurance and Healthcare sectors plan to focus on customer experience and satisfaction whereas half of the Travel & Hospitality and Retail industries intend to improve operational efficiencies.
Keeping up with new and continuously evolving security threats is a key reason for digital transformation to remain an ongoing process. Security is cited as the number one critical decision making factor. It's also one of the top reasons companies plan to replace technologies they currently own/use. Ensuring a high level of network security must be a big part of decision making when developing products over the next two years.
There is a correlation between IT investments and end-user revenue growth. Combined with an expected increase in IT investments of 22%, vendors have opportunities for growth over the next two years.
Customer satisfaction and improving sales are the major drivers behind the adoption of digital transformation. Companies that are able to effectively help end-user industries to implement a digital transformation strategy will be the winners.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
2. Respondent IT/Communications Decision Maker Profile
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent IT/Communications Decision Maker Profile, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondents by Industry Sector, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent's Job Titles, Global, 2019
3. Summary of Key Findings
4. Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How are Companies Performing Against Their Business Goals?
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Business Goals, Global, 2019 to 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Business Goals by Region, Global, 2019 to 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals by Business Verticals, Global, 2019 to 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals by Business Size, Global, 2019 to 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals by CEO vs CTO/CIO, Global, 2019 to 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Level of Company Performance Against Own Targets, Top 2 Boxes, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Level of Company Performance Against Own Targets, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Level of Company Performance Against Own Targets by Region, Top 2 Boxes, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Level of Company Performance Against Own Targets by Business Size, Top 2 Boxes, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Impact of Digital Transformation on Departments, Top 2 Boxes, Global, 2020 to 2021
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Impact of Digital Transformation on Departments by Region, Global, 2020 to 2021
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How Companies Plan to Measure their Digital Transformation Success, Global, 2019
5. Top IT Challenges - What is IT Facing Over the Next Few Years?
6. Technology Adoption & Investment Plans - Are Companies Buying the Technologies they Need to Meet Their Objectives & Overcome Their Challenges?
7. Emerging Technologies - Internet of Things (IoT)
8. Emerging Technologies - Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
9. Emerging Technologies - Blockchain/DLT
10. Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Budgets & Plans for Investments
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global Annual Revenues, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Allocation of IT/Telecom Budget, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Mean Percentage of Annual IT/Telecom Budget Increase, Global, 2020
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Allocation of IT/Telecom Budget by Industry Vertical, Global, 2019
- Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Relationship of IT Spending with Revenue Growth, Global, 2019
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zlmq4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-top-end-user-priorities-in-digital-transformation-2019-gain-a-competitive-advantage-using-customer-insights-300933988.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX schließt leichter -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastet die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag hingegen gute Stimmung.