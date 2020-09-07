Global Train and Components Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train And Components Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global train and components market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global train and components market is expected to decline from $211.4 billion in 2019 to $207 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $256.7 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the train and components? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Train And Components global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider train and components market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The train and components market section of the report gives context. It compares the train and components market with other segments of the transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, train and components indicators comparison.

The train and components market consists of sales of trains and components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and rebuild locomotives, locomotive frames and parts, railroad, street, and rapid transit cars and car equipment for operation on rails for freight and passenger service; and/or rail layers, ballast distributors, rail tamping equipment and other railway track maintenance equipment.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global train and components market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global train and components market. Africa was the smallest region in the global train and components market.



Train and components manufacturers are implementing both AR and VR technologies to enable train component manufacturing companies to assess the performance of components and identify and minimize the defects faster, thereby enabling manufacturers to reduce operational costs. While AR is a real-time integration of digital information with the user's environment, VR is a three-dimensional, computer generated environment that can be explored and interacted with.



Both these technologies facilitate train and components manufacturers to accelerate and optimize their production, and minimize costs. For instance, in 2016, transport company Keolis Commuter Services launched smart glasses that use AR technology to link field staff at maintenance site and technicians at headquarters. This solution transmits images between two points via glasses to reduce maintenance time and costs. Similarly, Bombardier, a manufacturer of trains and aircrafts, uses VR technology to create a 3D model of its rail components and virtually test efficiency and performance of the component.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Train And Components Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Train And Components Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Train And Components Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Train And Components Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Train And Components Market Trends And Strategies



8. Train And Components Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Train And Components Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Train And Components Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Train And Components Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Train And Components Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Train And Components Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Train And Components Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Train And Components Market Segments

11.1. Global Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Train Motors; Train Wheels; Train Doors; Train Bogies; Train Brake System; Others - Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles



12. Train And Components Market Metrics

12.1. Train And Components Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Train And Components Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Train And Components Market



14. Western Europe Train And Components Market



15. Eastern Europe Train And Components Market



16. North America Train And Components Market



17. South America Train And Components Market



18. Middle East Train And Components Market



19. Africa Train And Components Market



20. Train And Components Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. CRRC

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Siemens

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Alstom

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Bombardier

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. GE Transportation

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Train And Components Market



22. Market Background: Transportation Market

22.1. Transportation Market Characteristics

22.2. Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Transportation Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Train And Components Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Train And Components Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Train And Components Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



CRRC

Siemens

Alstom

Bombardier

GE Transportation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg0mpf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-train-and-components-market-report-2020-to-2030---covid-19-impact-and-recovery-301125078.html

SOURCE Research and Markets