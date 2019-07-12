|
12.07.2019 22:15:00
Global Trash Bags Market to 2024: Analyzed by Material, Size, Type, End-use, and Region, with Profiles on Key Industry Players
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trash Bags Market by Type (Star Sealed, Drawstring, Wavetop, C-fold, Flat Seal, Gusset Seal), End Use (Retail, Institutional, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trash bags market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024.
Increasing adoption and demand for trash bags from households are driving the overall growth of retail trash bags market
Due to awareness regarding hygiene and favorable government initiatives for efficient waste management, the consumption of trash bags is expected to remain high in these regions for the forecast period.
For instance, in India, the implementation of strict laws for the management of waste has resulted in the timely collection of waste from households. This has supported an increase in the consumption of trash bags in this geography. Similar initiatives in other emerging economies are expected to maintain the high consumption of trash bags from the retail segment.
The star sealed segment of the trash bags market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type, the star sealed segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Star sealed bottom bags are considered to be environment-friendly, as these can reduce plastic waste by up to 25% due to the use of recycled plastic.
Furthermore, their unique design structure helps prevent leaks, messes, and spills, and are easily conformable to trash cans of all sizes. The design structure of these bags illustrates their flexible nature and enables holding dry as well as wet waste. Besides their flexible nature, star sealed trash bags have high waste carrying capacities and maintain an equal distribution of weight and are considered user-friendly.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment in the global trash bags market
The trash bags market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is growing rapidly. This region is home to some of the leading consumers of trash bags globally, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
Rising urbanization and industrialization are driving the consumption of trash bags for retail applications, which is growing at a significant rate, and the same trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Dense population and growing per capita incomes in this region, along with government initiatives, are major factors driving the growth of the market.
Increasing construction activities, rising populations, and growth in disposable incomes are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the market in the region. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and Australia are majorly driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region and provide considerable scope for the further development of the trash bags market.
Study Coverage
This report defines, segments, and projects the trash bags market based on type, end-use, and region. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes the ranking of leading players in the trash bags market. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and new product developments in the trash bags market.
Major companies in the trash bags market include Berry Global Inc., (US), The Clorox Company, (US), Novolex, (US), Reynolds Consumer Products, (US), Inteplast Group, Ltd., (US), Poly-America, L.P., (US), International Plastics, Inc., (US), Four Star Plastics, (US), Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (UAE), and NOVPLASTA, s.r.o., (Slovakia), among various others.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Limitations
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Trash Bags Market
4.2 Trash Bags Market, By Type
4.3 Trash Bags Market, By End Use
4.4 Trash Bags Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Generation, By Country (2025)
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Economic Development
5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness of Hygiene
5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Trash Bags in Emerging Economies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Government Support
5.2.2.2 Taxes & Bans on the Consumption of Plastic Bags
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Compostable Trash Bags
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Oxo-Biodegradable Additives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Environmental Damage and Risk to Biodiversity
5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Economic Indicators
6.1.1 Industry Outlook
6.1.1.1 Waste Generation
6.1.1.2 Oil & Gas
6.1.1.3 Urban Population
7 Trash Bags Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
7.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.4 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
7.5 Bio-Degradable Polyethylene
7.6 Others
8 Trash Bags Market, By Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3 to <_3 />8.3 Greater Than 13 to Less Than 50 Gallons
8.4 Above 50 Gallons
9 Trash Bags Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drawstring Bags
9.3 Star Sealed Bags
9.4 Others
10 Trash Bags Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail
10.3 Institutional
10.4 Industrial
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.2 India
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 UK
11.3.5 Russia
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.7 Poland
11.3.8 Greece
11.3.9 Rest of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 US
11.4.2 Canada
11.4.3 Mexico
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2 South Africa
11.5.3 Nigeria
11.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Argentina
11.6.3 Rest of South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
12.2.1 Specialists
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Leaders
12.2.4 Challengers
12.3 Competitive Benchmarking
12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Acquisitions
12.5.2 Expansions
12.5.3 New Product Launches
12.5.4 New Product Development
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Berry Global Inc.
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2 The Clorox Company
13.3 Novolex
13.4 Inteplast Group, Ltd.
13.5 Four Star Plastics
13.6 International Plastics, Inc.
13.7 Reynolds Consumer Products
13.8 Poly-America, L.P.
13.9 Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.)
13.10 Novplasta, S.R.O.
13.11 Other Companies
13.11.1 Extrapack Ood
13.11.2 Achaika Plastics S.A.
13.11.3 Pack-It B.V.
13.11.4 Mirpack TM
13.11.5 Allied Propack Private Limited
13.11.6 Ruijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd.
13.11.7 Plasta
13.11.8 Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd.
13.11.9 Luban Packing LLC
13.11.10 Terdex GmbH
