Global Travel Collection Partners with Space Perspective to Book Spaceflights

Travel advisors are now taking reservations for six-hour journeys aboard Spaceship Neptune that will bring passengers to the edge of space

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection, part of Internova Travel Group, today announces a new partnership with Space Perspective that will enable people who seek unique luxury experiences to explore the final frontier.

Travel advisors with GTC brands can book their clients on a six-hour spaceflight that will take them on an unforgettable journey 100,000 feet above the Earth aboard Space Perspective's innovative and elegant Spaceship Neptune, the world's most accessible, sustainable and safest spacecraft. Instead of rocket fuel and high G forces, Spaceship Neptune is gently propelled by a state-of-the-art 700-foot-tall SpaceBalloon™ for an ultra-comfortable ride.

"We are always looking for new and unique opportunities for our advisors to offer the traveler who has been everywhere," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection, the largest and most sophisticated community of luxury travel agencies worldwide. "A spaceflight certainly fits that criteria. Until now, this historic opportunity has been available only to a select few. I know that many of our clients will want to sign up, and we are thrilled to offer this adventure to them through our partnership with Space Perspective."

Because of limited capacity, reservations are moving fast. Global Travel Collection, however, has secured spots for its travel advisors on three spaceflights, each with eight seats, set to lift off in late 2025.

"It's exciting to join forces with a travel industry leader like Global Travel Collection as we embark on a new frontier of space tourism and travel offerings," added Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective. "Our travel partnerships are invaluable, and we're honored to be able to make these earlier flights available for GTC's discerning global clientele."

"We are one step closer to the edge of space, and I am thrilled that Global Travel Collection is joining us on this out-of-this-world journey," said Edyta Teper, Head of Global Sales-Trade Partnerships for Space Perspective. "By working through GTC travel advisors, clients will have an opportunity for early access to these one-of-a-kind spaceflights and gain a previously unimaginable perspective on Planet Earth that will stay with them long after they return home."

The flight on Spaceship Neptune, which costs $125,000 per person, seats eight passengers and a pilot. Neptune's pressurized, roomy Space Lounge is designed to dazzle while providing maximum comfort. The capsule has enough room to get up and move around during the flight. Plus there's a fully stocked bar — with champagne for a toast at the edge of space — and a bathroom.

Passengers will spend two hours enjoying the quintessential astronaut experience of seeing the beauty of Planet Earth from space before a gentle descent and splashdown. The entire experience will be captured with both interior and exterior video and still photographs. Onboard WiFi will allow passengers to livestream their flight to friends and family.

"We are excited about this new preferred relationship with Space Perspective, and this is just the tip of the iceberg for our advisors," continued Licea. "We will create pre- and post-spaceflight experiences for them as well to offer clients as a complement to their one-of-a-kind journey. Our priority, however, is to ensure our advisors have access to the latest training on space travel-related products and services to keep them ahead of the curve."

For environmentally-conscious travelers, Spaceship Neptune is the first carbon-neutral way into space. By working with the nonprofit Cool Effect, Space Perspective offset its 2021 carbon emissions. In addition, the zero-emissions spaceship capsule is reused many times. At the end of the flight, the SpaceBalloon is retrieved and recycled. The company also carefully chooses vendors and partners like Global Travel Collection who continually strive to be sustainable.

Advisors interested in learning more about affiliation with Global Travel Collection can contact joinus@GlobalTravelCollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective is the world's first luxury spaceflight experience company, led by industry luminaries Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. Starting in late 2024, Space Perspective will take Explorers to space inside Spaceship Neptune's pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon™ without using rocket fuel or high G forces. Space Explorers see the world anew through its vast windows, 450 miles in any direction. The ultra-comfortable, accessible, and gentle six-hour journey redefines space travel.

Spaceperspective.com

Instagram @thespaceperspective

Twitter @SpacePerspectiv

Facebook @TheSpacePerspective

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

gtcpr@globaltravelcollection.com

212-944-1125

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-collection-partners-with-space-perspective-to-book-spaceflights-301603132.html

SOURCE Global Travel Collection