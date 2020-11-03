Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Chest X-Ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$628.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Culture Based Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $642.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$642.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$564.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR

In the global IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$286.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$343.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$385.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

