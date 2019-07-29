Global Turboexpander Industry

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Turboexpander market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.



2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Compressor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$180.6 Million by the year 2025, Compressor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799845/?utm_source=PRN







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.6 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$14.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Compressor will reach a market size of US$10.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. (USA); Atlas Copco Group AB (Sweden); Cryostar SAS (France); Elliott Group (USA); L.A. Turbine (USA); MAN SE (Germany); R D Dynamics Corporation (USA); Siemens AG (Germany); Turbogaz PJSC (Ukraine)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799845/?utm_source=PRN



TURBOEXPANDER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Turboexpander Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Generator (Loading Device) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Oil Break (Loading Device) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Compressor (Loading Device) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Turboexpander Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Turboexpander Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Turboexpander Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Air Separation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Air Separation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Air Separation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hydrocarbon (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Hydrocarbon (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Hydrocarbon (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: Compressor (Loading Device) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Compressor (Loading Device) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Compressor (Loading Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Generator (Loading Device) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Generator (Loading Device) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Generator (Loading Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oil Break (Loading Device) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Oil Break (Loading Device) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil Break (Loading Device) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Turboexpander Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Generator (Loading Device) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Oil Break (Loading Device) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Compressor (Loading Device) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Turboexpander Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Turboexpander Market in the United States by Loading

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Turboexpander Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Turboexpander Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Turboexpander Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Turboexpander Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Turboexpander Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Turboexpander Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpander in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Turboexpander Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Turboexpander: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Loading Device for

the period 2018-2025

Table 53: Turboexpander Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpander in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Turboexpander Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Turboexpander in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Turboexpander Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Turboexpander Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Loading Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Turboexpander Market by Loading Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Turboexpander in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Turboexpander Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Turboexpander Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Generator (Loading Device) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Oil Break (Loading Device) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Compressor (Loading Device) Competitor Market Share Analysis (

in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Turboexpander Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Turboexpander Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Turboexpander Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Turboexpander Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Turboexpander Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Turboexpander Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018-2025

Table 74: Turboexpander Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Turboexpander Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Turboexpander Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Turboexpander Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Turboexpander Market in France by Loading Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Turboexpander Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by Loading

Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Turboexpander Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Turboexpander Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Turboexpander Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Turboexpander Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand for Turboexpander in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Turboexpander Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Turboexpander Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Loading Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Turboexpander Market by Loading Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Turboexpander in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Turboexpander Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpander in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Turboexpander Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Turboexpander: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Loading

Device for the period 2018-2025

Table 110: Turboexpander Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Turboexpander Market Share Analysis

by Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpander in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Turboexpander Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Turboexpander Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Turboexpander Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Turboexpander Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Turboexpander Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Turboexpander Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Turboexpander Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Turboexpander Market in Russia by Loading Device: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Turboexpander Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Turboexpander Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018-2025

Table 137: Turboexpander Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown

by Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Turboexpander Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Turboexpander Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Turboexpander Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Turboexpander Market in Asia-Pacific by Loading

Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Turboexpander Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Turboexpander Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Turboexpander Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Turboexpander Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Turboexpander Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Turboexpander Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Turboexpander Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Turboexpander Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Turboexpander Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Turboexpander Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Turboexpander Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 177: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Turboexpander Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turboexpander in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turboexpander:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Loading Device for the period 2018-2025

Table 185: Turboexpander Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market Share

Analysis by Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turboexpander in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Turboexpander Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Turboexpander Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Turboexpander Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Turboexpander Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Turboexpander in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Turboexpander Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Turboexpander Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Loading Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Turboexpander Market by Loading

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Turboexpander in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Turboexpander Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Turboexpander Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Turboexpander Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018-2025

Table 206: Turboexpander Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Turboexpander Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Turboexpander Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Turboexpander Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Turboexpander Market in Brazil by Loading Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Turboexpander Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Turboexpander Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Turboexpander Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Turboexpander Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Turboexpander Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Turboexpander Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Loading Device for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Turboexpander Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Loading Device: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Turboexpander Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Turboexpander Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Turboexpander Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Turboexpander Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Turboexpander Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Turboexpander Market in Rest of Latin America by

Loading Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Turboexpander Market Share

Breakdown by Loading Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Turboexpander Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Turboexpander Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Turboexpander Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Turboexpander Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Turboexpander Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Turboexpander Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Turboexpander Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Turboexpander Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Loading Device: 2018 to 2025

Tabl

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799845/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-turboexpander-industry-300892392.html

SOURCE Reportlinker