Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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15.04.2026 15:30:00
Global Uncertainty Is Driving Safe Haven Demand. Should You Own SLV Right Now?
One of the best-performing investments of 2025 wasn't artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. It wasn't semiconductors. It was silver. Yes, a boring gray metal outperformed almost every other financial asset last year.The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is up another 7% year to date following a 144% gain last year. But it's also more than 30% below its all-time high, prompting questions about whether the rally is over.The answer to that doesn't depend solely on price action. The economic and geopolitical backdrops are complex right now to say the least. Those dynamics will make the ultimate case as to whether this exchange-traded fund (ETF) is still worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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